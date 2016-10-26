Nassau County Free November Gardening Clinics

Growing Herbs
On November 2, 2016 Florida Master Gardener Claudie Speed will conduct a Landscape Matters class on herbs from 10 to 11 am. The session will take place at the Yulee Extension office at 86026 Pages Dairy Road. Claudie will discuss herbs you can grow for both culinary and medicinal purposes. The class is free and open to the public. For further information call 904-530-6350.
Plant Clinics
On November 7th and November 21st, from 10 am until 2 pm, Rebecca Jordi, Extension Director/Horticulture Agent, will conduct Plant Clinics at the Yulee Extension office. All Nassau County residents are invited to bring plant samples showing problems in their landscapes. Problems will be identified and solutions offered for correction. There is no fee for this service. For further information call 904-530-6350.
Florida Bats Beneficial
On November 16, 2016, Karl Shaffer and Cindy Steighner, Nassau County Master Gardeners, will conduct a session on the benefits of bats in our environment at the Yulee Extension office from 10 am to 11:30 am. Learn common bats species in northeast Florida, the benefits offered by having bats in the environment and how to attract bats to your yard. The session is free. (However if you’d like to “make & take” a bat house, the cost is $15 for supplies.) Download the registration form here. The completed form and your check for the (optional) bat house project can be dropped off at either the Callahan Extension office or the Yulee Extension office (letter drop available). Make checks payable to Nassau County Extension. Registration is required by November 9, 2016. For additional information call 904-530-6350.
How To Decorate Holiday Mailbox
On November 30, 2016 at 10 am, Master Gardener Carol Ann Atwood and friend Sylvie Baxter will conduct a class on how to make your mailbox “holiday ready” using cuttings from your own yard, e.g., magnolia, spruce, pine, palmetto, Pittosporum, palms, holly with berries etc. The class is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Nassau County Extension website or call the office at 904-530-6350.
Phone Duty Fridays
Florida Master Gardeners are on phone duty Fridays, from 10 am until 2 pm at 904-530-6350, press “1” for the Yulee Extension office.