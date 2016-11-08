2016 Holiday Cookie Tour of Inns

Tour Six Historic Fernandina Inns
Tour Fernandina’s grand, historic homes, the lovely bed & breakfast inns located in the downtown historic district on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from noon to 5pm.
See these charming Victorian-era homes decorated for Christmas, nibble on delicious holiday cookies and leave with a recipe card so you can bake your favorites at home.The six inns on the 2016 Holiday Cookie Tour are the Amelia Island Williams House, the Fairbanks House, Hoyt House, Florida House Inn, Addison on Amelia and the Blue Heron Inn. This self-paced tour can be walked by most since these homes are located within several blocks of each other. However, complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides or a trolley will also be available for those preferring transport.
Tickets purchased in advance are $25 (or $30 at the door of any inn). Find out more and buy tickets online at Amelia Island inns “Holiday Cookie Tour” website.