Fernandina’s Dickens On Centre 2016 and Lighted Parade

Victorian-Themed “Dickens on Centre”
Experience the Victorian vibe of downtown Fernandina the 2016 holiday season during a special event, “Dickens on Centre,” happening December 9th – 11th, 2016. Preceding “Dickens On Centre,” is the annual “Lighted Christmas Parade” in downtown Fernandina Beach at 6 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2016.
Watch short video below showing highlights of last year’s “Dickens on Centre.” Get a feel of what to expect on Amelia Island for a special Christmas experience reflecting yesteryear in downtown Fernandina Beach. The “Dickens on Centre” 2016 event hours are Friday evening, Dec. 9 from 5 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 am to 8 pm, and Sunday, December 11 from 11 am to 7 pm.
Enjoy Outdoor Street Festival
Adding to the festive atmosphere, historic Centre Street will be aglow with twinkling holiday lights and there will be chestnuts roasting in downtown Fernandina Beach. The multi-day event is free admission and features costumed characters, wandering carolers, live entertainment on the stage, and appearances by old Saint Nick himself. Photos with Santa will be offered Friday evening from 7 to 9 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm. A Kids Zone will be open on Saturday and Sunday and features games and a “mini train,” complimentary. (Train ride hours are 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday and 3 pm to 7 pm on Sunday.) Holiday gifts, local art and more will be offered for sale.
(Video, Amelia Island Tourist Development Council)
See more details, the full “Dickens on Centre” entertainment schedule here.