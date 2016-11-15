Festive Fernandina Holiday Events

Many fun-filled celebrations are planned during the holidays at Amelia Island’s luxury resorts and in the downtown historic district. Browse a summary of special events below, a selection sure to enhance your seaside Christmas with family and friends.
Popular highlights of the season include spirited Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades, festive tours of Fernandina’s charming, historic homes, the “Dickens on Centre” outdoor street festival, and fireworks on New Year’s Eve over the riverfront at the Shrimp Drop downtown.
Ritz-Carlton Christmas Tree Lighting
Kicking off the island’s Christmas season, the first of many holiday events happening in 2016, is the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting. A wonderful event, be sure to arrive before 5:30 pm to watch as the towering tree is lit at the oceanfront courtyard on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. This festive, complimentary event includes refreshments, music and dance by community groups and the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival Brass Quintet. Festivities conclude with Santa’s arrival and spectacular fireworks over the seaside. Not to be missed in the Ritz lobby is the Gingerbread Pirate Ship, a culinary masterpiece being unveiled this day at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. A very popular event, hotel guests and the community join together on this Thanksgiving “Eve” to support the local YMCA’s fundraising efforts for scholarships. Call the Ritz at 904-277-1100 for more info (also inquire about parking situation and bus shuttle from Peter’s Point Park for this event).
Omni Tree Lighting Ceremony
Enjoy a festive evening Friday, November 25, 2016 at Omni Amelia Island Plantation (5 pm to 8 pm) at the shopping village during the “Light Celebration” featuring family-friendly activities, food and drinks, fireworks and Santa. Entry to event is complimentary, activity prices vary. A portion of the proceeds go to Communities in Schools and Say Goodnight to Hunger. Activities include bounce house, archery, hay and toboggan rides, stilt walkers, (cookie station fee $5, craft station $5, activity wristband $20). The fireworks display will be held at 7:30 p.m. Call Omni for further information at 904-261-6161.
Black Friday PJ Party, Downtown Sidewalk Sale
SHOP LOCAL! Annual downtown Fernandina merchants sidewalk sale Friday, November 25, 2016 will start between 8 and 9 am, wear your PJs (optional) and pajama contest, too. From 8 am to 4 pm there will also be special activities –a party featuring Christmas photo booth, putt putt, family fun and live musical performances on stage on South 2nd Street.
Downtown Tree Lighting
The City of Fernandina Beach is holding its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 1 pm to 7 pm. Festivities begin in the afternoon at 1 pm with street vendors, food available for purchase, and “S’mores with Pirates.” Photos with Santa will be offered from 2 to 4 pm. Free entertainment downtown near the riverfront from 4 to 6 pm. From 6 to 6:15 pm, Santa and Mrs. Claus will proceed down Centre St. and light up each block along the way “with the magic of Christmas,” ending with the tree lighting.
Woman’s Club of Fernandina Christmas Glow
A long running tradition featuring about 2 miles of luminaries lighting Atlantic Avenue in the early evening, the Woman’s Club is holding their annual Christmas event Friday evening, December 2, 2016 from 5 to 8 pm. The community is invited to enjoy this annual event with kids’ face painting, free punch and cookies, performances on stage, and a visit with Santa Claus. The clubhouse is located at 201 Jean Lafitte Blvd., behind Fernandina’s Atlantic Avenue Rec Center.
2016 Holiday Home TourAmelia Island Museum of History’s 10th Annual “Holiday Home Tour” is the first weekend of December in 2016 and features five lovely Victorian-era homes located in the historic district of downtown Fernandina Beach. Pictured above, the Lesesne House on Centre Street is featured this year. The Holiday Home Tour 2016 offers the public a rare opportunity to go inside some of Fernandina’s loveliest, historic homes — private residences decked out for the holiday season — graciously opened by the homeowners. The self-paced tour allows guests to leisurely wander around downtown on Friday, December 2, 2016 and Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 10 am to 4 pm and stop by each home. Step onto the front porches and through historic thresholds to glimpse these beautiful homes in their holiday attire, decorated by professional designers, while listening to the history of these grand homes of Fernandina, narrated by Museum staff and volunteers. Victorian-dressed carolers will add to the holiday spirit, serenading guests. Find out more about the 2016 Holiday Home Tour, where to buy tickets locally and online in advance.
Fernandina Library Kids’ Holiday Party
On December 3rd from 11 am – 1 pm, the downtown library will offer crafts while kids listen to holiday books being read. The kids will also be offered a tour of a fire truck.
Holiday Parade on Centre Street
The annual “Lighted Christmas Parade” will be held in downtown Fernandina at 6 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2016.
Dickens on Centre Festival
The Victorian-themed outdoor street festival, “Dickens on Centre” will be held from Friday evening, December 9th through Sunday, December 11, 2016 in historic downtown Fernandina Beach. This free admission holiday event features lots of live entertainment, wandering carolers, Charles Dickens-type characters roaming about in the festive setting downtown, surrounded by the twinkling glow along Centre Street lit up for the holidays. Of course, old Saint Nick himself will make appearances with photo ops, a KIDS ZONE will offer games and rides on a mini-train, complimentary, and chestnuts will be roasting in Fernandina. Also, local art and seasonal gifts will by offered for sale by artists and vendors. See more about “Dickens on Centre” including daily hours and watch video of this special event to get a feel of the experience.
2016 Holiday Cookie Tour of B & BsTour downtown Fernandina’s grand, historic homes, the bed & breakfast inns within the historic district on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from noon to 5 pm. Tickets in advance are $25 or $30 at the door. See these charming Victorian-era homes, nibble on delicious Christmas cookies and leave with a recipe card so you can bake your favorites at home. The six inns on the 2016 tour are the Amelia Island Williams House, the Fairbanks House, Hoyt House, Florida House Inn, Addison on Amelia and the Blue Heron Inn. Find out more at Amelia Island inns holiday cookie tour 2016 and where to buy tickets.
Holiday Pet Parade of Paws
Celebrate the holidays and the pets we love! Join the Nassau Humane Society for the Annual Parade of Paws Parade, Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 11 am. Watch the parade in downtown Fernandina Beach or register your dog and prance along Centre Street, donation is $15.00. Preregistration begins on December 1st at the following locations: Nassau Humane Society, Nassau Humane Society/Aurora’s Dog Park and the Second Chance Store. Day of parade registration is from 10:00 till 10:45 at the Old Railroad Depot on Centre Street in Fernandina Beach. The parade route is along Centre Street, beginning and ending, at the Old Train Depot. Dress your dog in fun and festive holiday outfit or “Victorian/Dickens themed” attire.
Santa’s Storybook Teas
Parents and grandparents may like to take the kids to the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a fireside holiday storybook read by Santa plus an afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, pastries, candy and cakes. The teas are held Saturdays, November 26, December 3, 10 and 17 at 12 p.m. Price: $50 per adult and children ages 6 and up and $18 for children 5 and under, including service charge.
New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop Downtown
Shrimp Drop Fernandina (photo last year’s event)
The second annual New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop will be held in downtown Fernandina Beach on December 31, 2016 from 5 pm to 8:30 pm near the riverfront. Similar to the ball dropping in New York City’s Times Square (wink wink), this small-town, family-friendly event allows folks to mingle with the community and watch fireworks display over the riverfront to end the year 2016 with a bang and welcome the New Year 2017. Other highlights include a kids “fun zone” and live music from “The Decades Band.” Food vendors will also be available for refreshments. The Shrimp Drop is presented by Florida Public Utilities and Light Up Amelia.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade
The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island celebrates the Sixth Annual Black & White Masquerade with food buffets including a seafood ice bar, sushi station, living salad station, antipasti and appetizers. Enjoy seared scallops, lobster, lamb loin, braised short ribs and a scrumptious display of desserts. Dance with live music and enjoy an open bar, fireworks and champagne toast. Black & white attire is encouraged, masks are provided or bring your own. The event is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m, $225 per adult, if tickets are purchased before November 30 (ticket price will then increase to $250, includes service charge). For info on all holiday activities at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island call 904-277-1100 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/ameliaisland.