Fort Clinch Historic Salute To Veterans

November 12, 2016 (9 am to 5 pm)
A special Veterans tribute is being held at Fort Clinch State Park on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The one-day production of the year at Fort Clinch includes weapons firing demonstrations and music by the Nassau Community Band. Listen to period music, browse military displays, watch firing demonstrations of vintage weapons, and mingle with living historians representing soldiers from the American Revolutionary War to contemporary times.
Take the kids or grandchildren to the Fort for this interesting American history lesson. Active duty military and veterans are invited to dress in uniform.
Bring A Can Of Food Donation
This special “History of the American Solider” presentation is from 9 am to 5 pm. The entry fee is $6 per vehicle for up to eight passengers plus one canned food item per person. The canned food will be donated to the Barnabas Food Pantry.
Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to honor veterans and experience a representation of American soldiers throughout history. For further information, call Fort Clinch at 904-277-7274. The entrance to Fort Clinch State Park is located at 2601 Atlantic Avenue in Fernandina Beach (about two blocks west of the Main Beach Park oceanfront parking lot).