Amelia Island “Sprouting Project” Epicurian Experience

Local Sustainability
With its organic garden, including a “state-of-the-art” aquaponic greenhouse, 16 beehives and barrel room (i.e. root cellar), Amelia Island’s luxury resort Omni Amelia Island Plantation is a champion of “Southern-inspired farm-to-table dining,” here on this northeast Florida barrier island. Dubbed the “Sprouting Project,” they’re a leader in idea generation, as well, since this project sprouts plants, but also cultivates ideas.
“Food With Soul…It Tastes So Much Better”
Take a look at Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s Sprouting Project video from YOUTUBE, featuring Executive Chef Daven Wardynski, (a film by Stowaway with Garden & Gun). His objective is to give guests an experience they can’t get anywhere else and indicates “food with soul…it tastes so much better.”
Sprouting Project Dinners 2017 & Tour
The dates for the year 2017 to enjoy this unique dining option, including a tour of the premises are below. Featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients, the monthly themes are noted. Guests start the evening with cocktails at 6 pm followed by dinner at 7. Reservations are required (and note that seating is limited). In 2017, this special epicurian experience costs $59+ per person (with a cash bar). Call 904-432-1466 for further information.
JAN 28, 2017 (Potato)
FEB 25, 2017 (Kale)
MAR 18, 2017 (Pea)
APR 15, 2017 (Mushroom)
MAY 13, 2017 (Raspberry)
JUNE 10, 2017 (Fig)
JULY 15, 2017 (Avocado)
AUG 19, 2017 (Cucumber)
SEPT 30, 2017 (Sunflower)
OCT 21, 2017 (Squash)
NOV 18, 2017 (Allium)
DEC 16, 2017 (Truffle) *limited to 24 guests, price is $99 per person