2017 Happiest Seaside Towns in America

Coastal Living magazine released their 2017 nominees for America’s “Happiest Seaside Towns.”
The May 2017 issue of Coastal Living will feature the top town. The ten towns selected includes Fernandina Beach and one other in Florida (Sarasota), plus other east and west coast towns.
How does Coastal Living sum up Fernandina? “With pale sand beaches facing the Atlantic and a historic downtown full of Victorian charms, this North Florida charmer of 11,487 on Amelia Island has fun-loving, pirate spirit.”
How Coastal Living Selected All-Star List
How were the towns assessed to land on the “all-star list” to be in the running for “America’s Happiest Seaside Town?” Here’s the criteria for measuring “happiness” by the seaside, according to Coastal Living:
“To choose the 2017 finalists, we began by reviewing destinations that have been covered by the magazine and nominated via social media. From there, we looked at rank on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, percentage of clear and sunny days, healthiness of beaches, commute times, walkability, crime ratings, standard of living and financial well-being of the locals, geographic diversity, and our editors’ assessment of each town’s “coastal vibe.” The result: an all-star list for 2017 from every coast!” From the list of ten towns, one will emerge as the most popular choice (via online poll), to be revealed in late January 2017).
For those who’ve never visited Fernandina — this Victorian-era city on Amelia Island — it will be memorable. Get a feel of the “Old Florida,” a wonderful place to visit, a great place to call home, and “not soon to be forgotten.”
Florida Sea Island at Georgia Border
This is not the first time Fernandina has landed on a list for being a special place. Media accolades have been accruing for the past 20 years as Amelia Island near the Florida-Georgia border has become more and more discovered. Back in 2010, Fernandina was on Coastal Living’s list of “Best Little Beach Towns,” see related article. Also called “A town that makes one “feel welcome — for a weekend or a lifetime,” Fernandina Beach appeared on a list of Southern American towns chosen as “Best Small-Town Getaways” by Southern Living magazine.
Enjoyed By Georgians For Generations
Apart from newcomers who hail from around the country and across the globe, Fernandina Beach has been particulary enjoyed by Georgians for many generations. A Southern sea island at the tail end of a chain of islands hugging the east coast mainland, extending from the Carolinas down to northeast Florida, some describe Amelia Island as “Georgia with a Florida address.” The historic Victorian-era city of Fernandina, with its small-town ambiance and Southern hospitality, has been a longtime favorite beach escape of Atlanta city dwellers seeking a seaside retreat, along with other Georgia residents from around the “Peach State.”
Birthplace of Shrimping Industry
Fernandina is known as “the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry in America,” and hosts the popular “Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival” (held first weekend in May each year), attracting over 100,000 people to Amelia Island for the event.
UPDATE: Winner Announced January 27, 2017
Drumroll…and the winner is (ironically) a destination on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan (i.e. not “seaside” but lakeside)! Congratulations to Grand Haven, Michigan topping the list at #1, with Fernandina Beach landing fourth of the ten. Other towns appearing on the list were: #2 Orleans, MA; #3 Sarasota, FL; #4 Fernandina Beach; #5 Langley, WA; #6 Cape May, NJ; #7 Hilton Head, SC; #8 Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA; #9 Dana Point, CA; #10 Camden, ME. Consider visiting some of these wonderful American seaside towns on your next coastal escape.