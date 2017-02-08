2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

For those unfamiliar with this globally recognized show (“the” top posh event of the year held on this northeast Florida barrier island), “Concours d’Elegance” in French means “competition of elegance” and/or “parade of cars.”
Watch the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance videos further below (filmed a previous year), to get a feel of the experience, a remarkable event that showcases some of the rarest collector automobiles on the planet (many seldom seen from private collections).
Sunday Main Show Event
The centerpiece, Concours d’Elegance, is Sunday March 12, 2017 along the fairway of Golf Club of Amelia Island adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton. Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Al Unser, Sr., is this year’s Honoree. The show’s “Field of Dreams” opens at 9:30 A.M. and closes at 4:30 P.M. (See more information about purchasing tickets and some highlighted events further below.)
Video below by LETSMAKEMEDIA
Watch this wonderful video capturing various aspects of the Amelia Concours event, including behind the scenes glimpses, by LetsMakeMedia.
Reliable Carriers Eight Flags Road Tour
— Friday, March 10, 2017–
A selection of Amelia Concours d’Elegance cars will depart from The Ritz-Carlton at 8:30 am on Friday, March 10, 2017. The tour stops at various points on and around Amelia Island and concludes with these rare automobiles parked along several blocks of Centre Street while the drivers enjoy lunch. Traditionally, the road tour begins to arrive downtown for public viewing around 11:30 am, and drivers usually depart Fernandina 1:30 to 2 pm. Popular with the local folks, all are welcomed to be present downtown on Friday during this window of opportunity to browse spectacular vehicles (free admission).
Cars & Coffee at the Concours (FREE)
— Saturday, March 11, 2017 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Over 400 classic and exotic cars from car clubs will be displayed on the 1st, 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island. This popular Saturday event is FREE and open to the public, presented by Heacock Classic Car Insurance. (Vehicles must be pre-registered to participate).
Jay Leno’s Garage Video, Amelia Island
See celebration of Porsches (filmed in 2013 at Amelia Island Concours) during 50th Anniversary, a production of popular show, Jay Leno’s Garage.
2017 Porsche Driving Experience
Departing from the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport on Friday, March 10, 2017 is the 2017 Porsche Driving Experience (following the 7:00 a.m. check in and 7:30 a.m. drivers meeting and continental breakfast). Ownership of a Porsche is NOT required but must be 21 years of age. Participants will travel to Naval Station Mayport and enjoy activities to include an autocross in one of the latest Porsches and a spirited ride with a professional driver. Lunch will be held on base. The entry fee is $250.00 per car (includes 2 people).
Amelia Island Concours Seminars
Two enthusiast seminars are scheduled for the 22nd Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. At 3:00 P.M. on Friday, March 10, 2017 in the Talbot Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island will be the Japanese Racing-The Men Behind the Victories. A panel discussion by luminaries who have contributed to Japanese racing success. Tickets are $35.00 per person, in advance or at the door, while supplies last.
On Saturday March 11, 2017 the Talbot Ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton will host our second seminar at 10:30 A.M. This seminar is Legends of The Leaping Cat Jaguar Racing Drivers. A panel discussion by the drivers who made Jaguar racing history. Tickets are $35.00 in advance or at the door, while supplies last.
Discounted Advance Tickets Online
Discounted advance sale tickets for the main Sunday show March 12, 2017 are available online at www.ameliaconcours.org for $95.00 per adult and $50.00 per youth (ages 12-18). Early entry tickets (allowing entry to the field at 8:30 A.M., one hour before the general public) are available for $150.00 per adult and $80.00 per youth (ages 12-18). Early entry with a buffet lunch, called Concours and More, are available for $225.00 per adult and $150.00 per youth.
Advance Purchase Sunday Lunch Tickets
A pre-paid $15 ticket good for lunch on the field on Sunday, March 12, 2017, is available. Children under 12 do not need an entry ticket for the event but will need to pre-purchase a lunch ticket. Active Duty Military can pre-purchase lunch tickets as they are not available day of show. Service members will be able to purchase event tickets (with military ID) beginning Thursday, March 9, 2017 inside the Ritz-Carlton and also at the gate. A choice of the following is available for lunch (selection to be made at the event): 1. Cheeseburger 2. Hot Dog 3. Chicken Sandwich 4. Hummus Bowl 5. Italian Wrap. All items include a bag of chips and a non-alcoholic drink.
Day of Event Show Tickets
Tickets at the gate on Sunday are $120.00 per adult, $50.00 for individual youths 12-18 years of age, and $50.00 for active duty military personnel (with ID) and their accompanying individual immediate family members. All tickets include an official program. Children under 12 years of age are admitted to the Concours field free on Sunday March 12, 2017 with a paying adult.
About The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance
Now in its third decade, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is among the top automotive events in the world. Always held the second full weekend in March, “The Amelia” draws over 250 rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a celebration of the automobile like no other. Since 1996, the show’s Foundation has donated over $3.0 million to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Inc., Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Shop with Cops, and other deserving charities. Donations to The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation, a 501c3 charitable organization, are appreciated and accepted in the ticket section of the Amelia Concours website. VISA and MASTERCARD are accepted online at www.ameliaconcours.org or at the gate. For more information, the complete Concours event schedule, and to purchase advance tickets, visit www.ameliaconcours.org.