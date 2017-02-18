Amelia Ritz Earns Elite Five Diamonds in 2017

Just 10 Florida Hotels Rated Five Diamonds
Located along the sand dunes oceanfront, providing consistent excellence for guests over the years, The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island has once again achieved the highest hotel rating, the AAA Five Diamond award. Just ten hotels in the entire state of Florida were awarded the elite Five Diamonds in 2017!
2017 Five Diamond Award List
According to a news release from AAA, known for its North American continent hotel and restaurant ratings, the organization “unveiled 63 restaurants and 120 hotels that have earned the AAA Five Diamond Rating in the past 12 months, qualifying them for the 2017 Five Diamond Award list. This exclusive group represents just 0.3 percent of the nearly 59,000 AAA Approved and Diamond Rated restaurants and hotels” across the USA, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean.
One of Three Florida Five Diamond Restaurants
Furthermore, The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island’s restaurant, “Salt,” offers one of the stellar dining experiences available in the state of Florida, also earning the top AAA Five Diamond rating. Only three Florida restaurants were awarded Five Diamonds in 2017.
Plus, the combination of achieving both awards at one property is a rarity in the hotel industry across North America. Congratulations to the ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island on this wonderful achievement!
Ritz Spa
The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island is a favorite oasis of guests, with its serene private spa pool, eucalyptus-infused steam room, signature “Heaven in a Hammock” massages and so much more available from extensive spa menu of services. The Ritz’s wonderful spa facility features 27,500 square feet of indoor space and 5,000 square feet outdoors.
New Lobby Lounge, Bourbon Bar
Adding to the Amelia Island Ritz guest experience is the new Lobby Lounge Bar featuring a daily bourbon presentation (more about this below). Also available at the Lobby Bar, Ritz sushi chefs present the freshest seafood with house specialties including the “Amelia Roll.”
“First Call” Bourbon
“Inspired by Bourbon Legends,” a new daily Ritz ritual is “First Call,” presenting the day’s small batch, house-infused spirit, after it steeps for a dozen hours in a special slow drip infuser. Besides the featured bourbon experience, some may prefer a selection from the wine list or enjoy a specialty handcrafted cocktail such Ritz signature drinks, “Amelia’s Blossom” or “Sunset on Amelia.” Dessert cocktails include “Salted Caramel Martini” and “Expresso Martini.” Or satisfy a sweet tooth by nibbling lobby bar desserts, including Salted Caramel Mousse, Pear Honey Verrine, The Ritz-Carlton Cake, or Key Lime Pie.
Search room availability at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island for your travel dates via Booking.com.
Eight Sports Bar
Build your own burgers at the Eight Sports Bar at the Ritz, or choose from the slider menu — crab, salmon, BBQ pork, Philly steak, veggie or Buffalo chicken. The casual sports bar with pool tables and big TVs also offers nachos, pizza and wings.
“Coast” Restaurant
Besides the Five Diamond “Salt,” restuarant, another dining option at the Ritz is “Coast,” offering a seasonal menu with focus on coastal cuisine. Enjoy seafood by the seaside, plus other menu options including steak, pasta and salads.
The Ritz also offers a large oceanfront pool facing the Atlantic Ocean situated near the hotel’s beautiful sand dunes, an outdoor oceanfront restaurant/bar for poolside cocktails and food, a cozy firepit on the rear courtyard terrace, special bonfires on the beach for occasions and plenty of “Ritz Kids” program activities (children aged 5-12). There’s also a dedicated play pool for kids. Unique evening tuck-ins are also available for children with a visiting pirate or princess and bedtime stories.
All 446 Ritz rooms offer private balconies (view options include both oceanfront vistas and views of the golf course).`Also offered on site are tennis facilities, 24-hour fitness center with indoor pool, and 48,000 square feet of function space for corporate meetings and conferences. The Ritz is also a popular destination wedding venue.
Play golf during your visit with the Golf Club of Amelia clubhouse conveniently located right at the front entrance of the Ritz-Carlton. The largest event hosted by the Ritz-Carlton and Golf Club of Amelia each year (held in March) is the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, one of the top collector car events in the US with global reputation for excellence. Search room availability for your travel dates via Booking.com.