Amelia Concours Changed To Saturday, March 11, 2017

“Even in the best case scenario, the forecast for Sunday’s scheduled Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance includes rain and lots of it. With a 100% chance of heavy precipitation forecast for Sunday and a sunshine-filled Saturday in the mix, Bill Warner and his team have chosen to move Sunday’s award-winning Concours to Saturday, March 11, 2017,” the official news announcement stated.
Free Cars & Coffee
Presented by Heacock Classic Insurance, browse over 400 classic and exotic cars from car clubs displayed at the Cars & Coffee event on Fairway # 2 at the Golf Club of Amelia Island, Saturday, March 11, 2017. This popular event is FREE, open to the public, 9 am to 5 pm (instead of 1 pm).
Additional changes include moving Saturday’s “Legends of the Leaping Cat – Jaguar Racing Driver’s” Seminar to Sunday at 10:30 am in the Talbot Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton. Saturday evening’s “Gala” is unchanged. RM Sothebys Auction will also remain unchanged.
Related articles, 2017 Amelia Island Concours:
The Cars of Kings and Movies Coming to Amelia Island. See cinematic star cars including a Bond car from “Goldfinger,” and other famous cars of the big screen. Sure to be sought out are Elvis Presley cars and a car owned by the couple who rocked the world back in 1936, an epic love story that resulted in the abdication of the British throne. King Edward III gave up rule for his love of an American woman.
Featured events, details Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance 2017.
Also see the Amelia Concours d’Elegance FACEBOOK page for the latest updates/news from the Concours.