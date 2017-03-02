Racing Returns To Amelia Island
The second annual Amelia Island Vintage Gran Prix at the Fernandina Beach airport allows spectators to sit in stands and watch races of vintage automobiles and motorcycles. The Amelia Island Vintage Gran Prix is happening March 16-19, 2017 (the weekend after the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance).
A temporay race track is set up at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport, turning this venue into an authentic racing experience for fans. The race track is 2.1 miles with seven turns. Last year’s inaugural event was well received by race attendees, said to be a fun time (see scenes of the Amelia Island Grand Prix filmed last year, video below).
According to the event sponsor, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), “The paddock area is always open to spectators, offering an up-close level of access to cars and drivers. Check out the garages and see real vintage race cars getting prepped for the track.” Activities also include the Hagarty “Show and Shine,” a vendor row, and vintage motorcycle demonstrations.
Fernandina’s Racing History
Back in the 1960s (1963-1971), the city’s airport hosted racing. The SVRA event brings racing back to Amelia Island, Florida. Tickets are $25 per day, $45 for full event pass and $15 parking pass. See more at SVRA website, buy tickets online for pickup at will call.