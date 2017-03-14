Amelia Island’s New Movie Theatre

The Island Gets Movie Magic Back
Located at the same plaza and commerical space as the former Carmike movie theater (that closed when it relocated off island to Yulee), a newcomer, B & B Theatres, has renovated and reopened Amelia Island’s only movie theatre.
Bar Beverages, Luxury Seating
Featuring electric, leather reclining seating and renovated throughout, B & B Theatres Amelia Island 7 in Fernandina Beach (1132 S. 14th Street), offers movie fans an upgraded experience for watching films on the island, including expanded concession offerings with self-serve soda fountains and butter bar. The theatre is also serving alcohlic beverages — wine, beer and cocktails. Showing movies on seven screens with updated sound system, new paint and decor throughout, the new theatre opened March 9, 2017.
4th Florida Location
A generational family-owned business, B & B has theatres in nine states with Amelia Island its fourth movie theatre to open in Florida. Like so many local business proprietors and residents, the story sounds familiar. The President and CEO of B & B Theatres had previously visited Amelia Island as a tourist with his wife, fell in love with this beach town and decided to invest in the community.
Watch a quick Facebook video tour (below) of the theatre on opening day for a glimpse of the new and improved space. Follow B & B Theatres Amelia Island FACEBOOK page for updates.
Reserved Seating
Note that tickets go on sale weekly at their website. Inside the theatre, the aisles and rows are marked to help you find your seats. According to B & B, “Typically, tickets gets posted between 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, for the following Friday-Thursday show times. Visit Amelia Island’s B & B movie theatre website to see what’s playing and to reserve seats online.