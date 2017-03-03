Cars of Kings & Movies Coming To Amelia Island

Rare Elvis Car To Star on Amelia Island
A rare BMW formerly owned by the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Elvis Presley’s 507 roadster, restored to its glory days, will be featured at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on March 12, 2017. It will be joined on Amelia Island’s “Field of Dreams” with star cars of movies and another King’s car. Also on the field will be the Corvette Stingray prototype XP-87 that appeared with Elvis in the 1967 movie, “Clambake.”
A Car Kissed
Elvis took delivery of his 507 roadster on December 28, 1958 during his service in the US Army while stationed in Germany. The “Feather White” roadster suffered at the hands, or in this case, the lips of his most ardent female fans. Many of them kissed the white roadster with scarlet lips. Some wrote amorous messages in lipstick. It finally got to Pvt. Presley and he had the 507 painted lipstick red.
Rescued From Pumpkin Farm Barn
Said to have been in a barn for years on a pumpkin farm, imagine the glee when the VIN number was researched and Elvis’ ownership was discovered. Of the 253 BMW 507s produced, just 39 of the roadsters were imported to America and fewer than 200 are said to survive. “The 507 is one of those perfectly styled cars that make people stop and stare, even on a concours field packed with classics,” said Warner. “Having any 507 on the field really enhances any concours and we’re very grateful to BMW for sending Elvis’ actual 507 to Amelia.”
An Epic Love Story
Besides the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll’s car, another car of royalty is sure to be a crowd pleaser on Amelia Island. King Edward III abdicated the British throne in 1936 for his love of an American woman, and nearly caused a constitutional crisis. A scandal talked about around the world, American Wallis Warfield Simpson was his mistress at first. Mrs. Simpson was a woman twice divorced, not considered suitable to become a British queen. The former King became a Cadillac man in 1941 and the couple’s unique Cadillac limousine will also be on the field at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. The car was fondly dubbed “the Duchess,” and dripped with every possible luxury and an inventory of opulent options created specifically to please a king (and the lady who might have been his queen). See its elegance in this short video of the 1941 Cadillac.
After declaring his love for Mrs. Simpson, King Edward VIII became the Duke of Windsor when he passed rule to his brother, George VI (father of Queen Elizabeth II). The abdication created what is now the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II. As of February 2017, Queen Elizabeth II has retained the throne for 65 years.
Cinematic Star Cars
“Great cars and special movies are among the most evocative and enduring elements of modern American life and culture,” said Bill Warner, founder and Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Sure to be sought out on the field are the following movie stars:
–James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 from “Goldfinger” – 1964 (starring Sir Sean Connery, driven in the road scenes).
–Steve McQueen’s Porsche Gulf 917K from “Le Mans” (1971)
–The Rolls Royce Silver Shadow Two-Door Sedan and Ferrari 275 GTB/4
Nart Spyder from Steve McQueen’s “Thomas Crown Affair” (1968)
–The 1958 Chevrolet Impala that appeared in “American Graffiti” (1973)
–The Woodill Wildfire from “Johnny Dark” starring Tony Curtis (1954)
–The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider from “Gumball Rally” (1976)
–The 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Riviera Salamanca used in “Sabrina” (1954)
–The 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible of award-winning “Rain Man” (1988)
See related article about the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance with highlights of featured events happening during March 10-12, 2017, and ticket info.