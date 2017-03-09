Jaguar May Fetch $13 to $16 million on Amelia Island

Five Collector Car Auctions
For those who are not rare car collectors, the price tags can boggle the mind. Consider the value of this special 1957 Jaguar XKSS with pre-sale estimate of $13 to $16 million (watch video below). Being auctioned on Amelia Island March 10, 2017, time will tell the final price. Lot 061 is offered by Gooding & Company, and described as “one of only 16 examples built, the ultimate 1950s sports car.”
Note that last year’s highest priced car sold on Amelia Island went for even more! A Ferrari sold during the 2016 Amelia Island event fetched a hefty $17,160,000, at Gooding’s sale.
See Gooding & Company FACEBOOK page for auction news, photos, updates and watch the auction live online, Friday, March 10, 2017.
The Gooding & Company auction is just one of the five separate auctions being held by different companies on this Florida barrier island during Amelia Concours week March 6-12, 2017. RM Sotheby’s auction at the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton on March 11, 2017 features several rare Ferraris, including Lot 254, a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti, with pre-sale estimate of $9 to $10 million. Visit RM Sotheby’s FACEBOOK page for auction news and also watch their sale live online.