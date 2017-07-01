Florida’s Fireworks Loophole

It’s easy to buy fireworks in Florida (even Walmart parking lots have tents selling fireworks as the big summer holiday approaches). Most of the sales, however, are through a loophole in the law. Some may misunderstand what fireworks are legal in Florida for public use. Or they simply don’t care since it seems enforcement of existing law is lax.
Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal. The exception is for specific agricultural use. Sparklers, a family favorite for generations, are legal.
Leave No Trace
Fourth of July is a happy holiday for the beach-going public, but the day after is not so happy for Mother Nature or those cleaning up afterwards. It’s the worst trash day of the year for Amelia Island beaches (and other coastal areas around the country). And when the tide comes in and next recedes, fireworks discards wash out to sea and pollute the ocean. It’s unfortunate that so many enjoy the privilege of visiting the beaches, but seem unbothered about leaving their trash behind, including fireworks debris.
Every year people get injured from fireworks around the country. It’s safer for all to instead watch a professional fireworks display. Each year on Amelia Island, Fourth of July fireworks can be enjoyed in downtown Fernandina over the river, or seen from the beachfront when the southend resorts — the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton and Omni Amelia Island Plantation — present their fireworks displays.
Help Clean Up Beaches
On July 5th each year, some volunteer groups try to rally the troops to help pick up fireworks debris and other trash along the beaches. Organized clean ups are typically conducted at Main Beach, Seaside Park, and Peter’s Point. One does not have to formally go to these designated beach areas, however, to help. Just bring trash bags (some may like to wear gloves), and wander any section of beach and pick up garbage along the shoreline.
Carry On, Carry Off Ordinance
Also be aware of the following beach ordinance, or risk losing your personal belongings if you leave anything on the beach overnight.
“Nassau County Ordinance No. 2016-06 prohibits and regulates personal property left unattended on Atlantic Beach oceans within the unincorporated areas of Amelia Island. Personal items left unattended on the unincorporated area of the County beach from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. will be declared a public nuisance and will be removed and destroyed. Personal property includes but is not limited to: tents (including tent frames), cabanas, umbrellas and other shading devices, beach chairs, and other furniture such as picnic tables, tiki huts, volleyball nets, hammocks, floats, sailboards, surfboards, kites, jet skis, sailboats, water cycles, and other watercraft, beach toys, grills, nets, coolers, canoes, kayaks, and general items for beach recreation.”