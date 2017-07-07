Summertime Suds: What’s Brewing in Fernandina?

For many, a hot summer day and a cold beer go together like thunder and lightning — especially in Florida. Micro breweries and brewpubs have sprouted across the country. Fernandina Beach has two brewpub/restaurants downtown in the historic district for those seeking to sample suds brewed locally.
The Amelia Tavern
Located on the main tourist corridor is the Amelia Tavern (318 Centre Street), 904-310-6088, offering some in-house brews such as their Tavern Brown Ale and American IPA. When sampling beer, some may like to try the Tavern’s soft pretzel with its cheese dipping sauce.
The Amelia Tavern opened last year after lengthy construction project and a new building was born. The redesign of the space itself (after the former O’Kanes Irish Pub closed), was an impressive transformation at this spot on the sidewalk.
The Tavern has an industrial/loft feel featuring high ceilings, sky lights and three unique glass garage-type doors that roll up opening the front of the Tavern to the Centre Street sidewalk. There’s a huge bar and big TV screens.
Café Karibrew
A short walk west from the Amelia Tavern on Centre Street toward the riverfront (to the next block’s intersection), then heading north on 3rd to the end of the block, is one of Fernandina’s most popular eateries, Café Karibo, along with adjacent Karibrew at (27 North 3rd Street, 904-277-5269). Karibrew was the first Fernandina establishment to brew beer downtown starting around ten years ago. Cafe Karibo’s popularity is well established downtown for their culinary talents. Note their weekday drink deals, a half-priced Happy Hour, is held Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm.Pictured above, it was a fun day in Fernandina when the Budweiser Clydesdales pranced along Centre Street. Back in 2012, Fernandina’s famous Palace Saloon sponsored an event bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales downtown. People loved seeing these special horses! But “Brewer,” the Dalmatian, was also a big hit. (Also see end of article for info about Budweiser brewery tours in Jacksonville).
About The Palace
Noteworthy is the history of The Palace Saloon for those inclined to bar hop downtown. While they don’t do the brewing, do walk through the saloon doors for a cold one at the Palace.
Fernandina’s The Palace Saloon, is said to be Florida’s oldest continuously-operating drinking establishment, circa 1903. The Palace Saloon’s centerpiece, a 40-foot bar, was reportedly designed with the help of no other than Adolphus Busch himself (founder of Anheuser-Busch).
Step up to the impressive bar at the Palace to see this wonderful relic from yesteryear. The bar includes “hand carved mahogany caryatids (undraped female fixtures.”) Look up at the embossed ceiling, down at mosaic tile floor, and take note of the painted wall murals. The Palace Saloon is featured on museum walking tours (as well as ghost tours, ask a bartender about “Uncle Charlie”). If your bar hopping companion(s) don’t care much for beer, note the saloon’s signature rum drink is “Pirate’s Punch.”
PDJ’s Beer & Wine Garden
Beer lovers may also wish to check out a new business downtown that opened in time for the summer season 2017, PDJ’s Beer and Wine Garden (12 S. 2nd Street), 904-310-9314. Tucked into a cozy spot, this snug outdoor courtyard setting features a variety of craft beers.
Jacksonville’s Budweiser Tours
While not a local “brewpub,” it’s worth noting that one of Budweiser’s breweries is located a 40-minute drive south from Amelia Island.
Scenic Route To Budweiser Brewery
Various Jacksonville Budweiser tours are offered daily to the public (with the exception of some holidays), even “beer school.” While the Clydesdales have a very busy nation-wide schedule of events, now and then they make an appearance at the Jacksonville brewery.
Head to Budweiser by driving across Amelia Island’s southend bridge over the Nassau Sound and follow A1A (i.e. Heckscher Drive) for a scenic waterfront route. Budweiser is located at 111 Busch Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218, 904-696-8373.
American Brewing Revolution
Consider that back in 1978, the U.S. had 89 breweries compared to more than 5,000 in 2016 (according to data from the Brewers Association). Americans love a cold one and the domestic craft beer market has been thriving. For baby boomers who recall the beer shelves back in the 70s and 80s, today’s choices are mind boggling at the grocery store, and at America’s bars and brewpubs.