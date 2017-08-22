FERNANDINA DINING: New Waterfront Restaurants

A good meal, a waterfront view and casual island vibe is an appealing coastal combination that sets the table for a memorable dining experience.
Something Old, Something New
Noteworthy is the revival of two popular Fernandina restaurant properties occupying prime waterfront locations — one at the seashore, the other on the intracoastal.
At The Beach
With its oceanfront setting, The Sandbar & Kitchen recently opened their doors at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park (the former location of Sandy Bottoms).
On The River
Soon to debut on the intracoastal is the “new” Down Under, featuring a large outdoor deck on the waterway and floating docks.
Main Beach Site Since ’62
The Sandbar & Kitchen is the new restaurant at a Main Beach building that dates back to 1962. The ownership of the beachfront property changed hands in late January 2017, with the restaurant space undergoing a major renovation.
The new interior design has a nice, relaxed beach vibe, themed the “Main Beach Pier.” More natural light and views of the beach and Atlantic Ocean have been revealed, plus a large outdoor bar added to the seaside patio. Shoreline views from an elevated perspective are available from the upstairs bar inside.
Chef Susan Burdian
The Sandbar & Kitchen brings to the Fernandina dining scene talent from the “Big Apple,” Chef Susan Burdian. She packed her bags and left New York for a new coastal lifestyle here in Florida, trading city sidewalks for a sandy seaside setting at Main Beach.
Whether sitting inside or out, upstairs or down, the new owners have successfully recreated this Main Beach restaurant space in a thoughtful, pleasing way. Sit at a table beside a sand dune on the outdoor patio. Or perch on a bar stool where one can feel a sea breeze and watch the sea oats sway. Those who prefer air conditioning can step inside and choose from tables or bar seating available on the either the main level or second floor, with large screen TVs in view of all and stage for live musical performances.
Walk-up Window
For those sandy or in a wet swim suit who prefer to get something to go or stay on the beach, there’s a walk-up window. Patrons can sit at picnic tables on the beach itself, right in the sand, adjacent to the oceanfront patio.
We enjoyed the brick oven pizza the first time visiting the Sandbar, choosing the Pesto Pizza (sized about right for two to share). Upon a second visit, we ordered the Fish and Chips (upon recommendation from a friend who had eaten there), sure to a be popular menu item. We also had the Chicken Paillard with lemon beurre blanc and fresh salad (mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette, candied walnuts and goat cheese). It was wonderful! Hope this “special” becomes a regular on the menu.
Outside of the luxury resort properties (Omni AIP & Ritz), the Sandbar & Kitchen is one of only two beachfront restaurant/bars on Amelia Island. Fernandina’s largest city beach park with a boardwalk to wander, Putt Putt golf and oceanfront playground, Main Beach is a prime spot to spend some time and enjoy the amenities, including this new restaurant/beach bar.
The Down Under
A renaissance happening on the river, the Down Under is planning to open the week of September 18th, 2017. After being closed for years, this old-time favorite of locals and visitors alike on the intracoastal waterway is being revived by new owners and management. After undergoing major renovations, the long-awaited debut of the restaurant is highly anticipated around Fernandina.
Drinks & Dining DocksideThe Down Under’s riverfront location allows mariners to pull up to floating docks and hop ashore for dining and drinks.
Last year, Hurricane Matthew passed by Amelia Island’s coast, about 50 miles out to sea, causing a setback in the waterfront restaurant’s opening timeline. Many riverfront properties and docks as well as oceanfront piers in northeast Florida were damaged or destroyed.
Old Recipes
Some favorite fare (recipes of Down Under’s former chef, Brian McCarthy) will be on the new menu. “I’m happy to say that we are bringing back a lot of the old favorites. We are consulting with Brian McCarthy on old recipes. We will have Dungeness, snow and king crab,” according to the general manager, Mitch Murray.
Murray is no newcomer to the local restaurant business, hailing from another island hotspot. He departed Fernandina’s downtown dining scene (formely at the Salty Pelican), to help shape the revitalized dining experience at this dockside restaurant.
Highly AnticipatedThe reopening of the Down Under is eagerly anticipated by locals and past Amelia Island visitors. One need only note the reaction to Amelia Island Living’s Facebook post (engagement statistics above) to see the happy response to news of the restaurant’s reopening. This Facebook post became the #1 most popular of the past eight years on Amelia Island Living’s FB page.
It appears both the Down Under and The Sandbar & Kitchen have the ingredients for a recipe of success:
— Premier waterfront locations
— New owners and chefs aiming to please
— Newly renovated spaces with island flare
— Memory-filled patrons, eager to revisit these happy places of the past
It’s nice to see these former restaurant properties brought back to life and improved for the future enjoyment of visitors and residents alike.
Restaurants on Facebook
Keep up with restaurant news at the Down Under’s Facebook page.
Also see The Sandbar & Kitchen’s Facebook page (menu, entertainment schedule and more).