Florida Housing Market Update

Florida Homes Sales Trend Upward
Florida housing market data released for the second quarter of 2017 reflects a 9.1% increase in the median sales price of a single-family home in the Sunshine State, compared to same period a year ago. The median sales price in Florida for a home was $240K. (Median means half the homes sold for more and half for less.) The average sales price for a single-family Florida home was $325K. (See Florida’s strong home sales data from the state’s Realtor® association below.)
Florida Housing Inventory
A benchmark of the real estate industry is the level of “inventory”, i.e. available housing. According to Florida REALTORS®, a 5.5 month supply is a “balanced” market. But when the housing inventory exceeds the equilibrium (or dips below it), then the market is leaning in the favor of either buyers or sellers.
Inventory = Seller’s Market
Is it a buyer’s market or seller’s market? This is one of the things some take into consideration when timing a purchase or sale.
It’s been a seller’s market in Florida for the past three years (since the second quarter of 2014). For the second quarter ending June 30, 2017, Florida’s single-family home inventory level was at a 3.9 month supply. In a seller’s market, buyers are competing for fewer available homes. When this trend holds, it pushes home prices up and home inventory (listings) decline.
Florida Distressed Sales Decline
Another measure of market conditions is the number of foreclosure sales. Year over year, 2017’s second quarter foreclosure sales of Florida single-family homes were markedly down (-45.7%). Another type of non-traditional sale that became common during the last housing market meltdown, “short sales,” are also down (-32%) for the period.
Moving Motivations
Those making a corporate relocation or military move who “gotta go” for new jobs and assignments might be less concerned with overall market conditions. Some even receive relocation assistance — monetary awards for moving.
For others trying to choose where to live based on lifestyle options and/or the ideal retirement dream home, market conditions may matter more.Buyer concerns include whether there are enough choices of homes at affordable prices in desirable neighborhoods and within reasonable distance to jobs and decent schools. Seller concerns are usually getting a decent “offer,” often making it feasible to then purchase another home.
Some need to downsize their home, while others seek to upsize. Both buyers and sellers desire the home inspection process to go well and certified appraisals to be in the vicinity of the agreed upon contract sales price. However, sometimes complications arise with these aspects of a home sales transaction.
Overall, timing a market “just right” — whether stocks or real estate — is a tricky endeavor. Of course, buying low and selling high is the ideal but hard to achieve. As noted above, a balanced market is considered 5.5 months of supply. However, life itself is often out of balance. People’s circumstances can and do change often. Life events occur, sometimes good ones, but often necessitating the sale of a home for unhappy reasons like loss of a job, divorce or illness. So cleverly timing a market goes out the window.
Real Estate Is Cyclical
Many industries are considered “cyclical,” and the housing market is one of them. In a buyer’s market, the number of homes for sale rises, fewer buyers are looking (but have more choices), the pace of sales slow and prices soften. During the last extended buyer’s market (emerging in 2007 here in northeast Florida) when home prices slumped for years, often potential buyers could not qualify for mortages in a much tighter lending environment. Also, fewer sales meant fewer recent market comps in the same neighborhood and bank appraisals in many cases came in below buyer/seller purchase contract agreement prices, causing potential deals to fall apart.
For those traumatized during the real estate crash and financial instability of the “Great Recession,” the wounds have been healing. For those able to hold onto homes purchased around the last market peak, some have nearly reclaimed their paper losses, with market values rebounding almost to prices paid eleven or twelve years ago. For others, losses were suffered from forced sales, foreclosures, etc. that are difficult to recover from. While the memory of that housing meltdown may be fading, it’s a time unlikely to be forgotten.
Approaching Market Peak?
Now into the sixth year of a rising Florida residental real estate market, some wonder when the next peak will be reached. Only “time will tell,” with certainty.