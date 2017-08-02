Taste Of Amelia Foodie Fundraiser

Cooking For A Cause
The Taste of Amelia dining gala is happening in 2017 on the first day of October. It’s the biggest annual fundraiser for the Nassau County Volunteer Center. Enjoy fabulous food for a great cause! Taste some signature flavors, enjoy fine wines and music by the Decades Band and guitarist Richard Stratton. There also will be chef demos, a raffle, plus voting on the “People’s Choice Best Dish.”
Omni Amelia Island Plantation
This 26th annual culinary event is being held at Omni Amelia Island Plantation on Sunday evening from 6 to 9 pm, October 1, 2017. Take this opportunity to sample culinary specialties from some of the island’s finest chefs. According to the Nassau County Volunteer Center, here are the 2017 restaurant participants:
29 South, Burlingame Restaurant, David’s Restaurant, Espana, Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen, Nana Teresa’s Bake Shop, White Oak Conservation, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Culinary Team, Sandbar & Kitchen, Salt Life Food Shack, The Patio Place, Golf Club of Northhampton, Fancy Sushi, LaMancha, Peace of Thai & Grocery, Ahan Thai, Amelia Tavern, Beach Diner, Peterbrooke Chocolatier, The Surf, Crab Trap, and Fernandina Beach High School Culinary Arts Students.
Special Events
Several additional special dining experiences are also scheduled:
29 South – Four Course Chef’s Tasting Menu Highlighting the Best of Coastal North Florida – Thursday, September 28th, and Friday, September 29th, with two seatings each evening.
Burlingame Restaurant – Chef’s Tasting of the Best of Burlingame – Thursday, September 28th, Friday, September 29th, and Saturday, September 30th – multiple seatings each evening.
Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen – Hosted by Bravo’s Top Chef finalist, Chef Kenny Gilbert, A Meat Lovers Affair – Three Course Family Style Southern Experience – Friday, September 29th, one seating – event runs 6-9 p.m.
Amelia Tavern – Three course tasting, southern American fusion with beer pairing. Friday, September 29th, 6 p.m. seating only.
White Oak Conservation – Winos for Rhinos – A three and half hour adventure including a tour of the new and expanding rhino facilities, meet and greet with the rhinos and their caretakers, complementary wine and hors d’oeuvres, and gourmet dinner with wine pairings.
More Info & Tickets
Taste of Amelia tickets are $100 per person for the Sunday evening gala dining event (dress is semi-formal), purchase tickets online for all the schedlued events. For additional information, also visit the Nassau County Volunteer Center’s Facebook Page. The Volunteer Center has posted the interesting bios of Amelia Island’s talented culinary community.