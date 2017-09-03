Amelia Island Homes Under $500K

What’s For Sale?
Want to live near the beach? For house hunters planning a move to the Amelia Island area, one of the first decisions to make is whether to live on or off the island.
Amelia Island Real Estate
Taking a look at housing availability on Amelia Island, we searched listings with a criteria of at least 3 bedrooms, 2 baths or more, and a minimum home size of 1,500 square feet. Plus, priced LESS THAN half a million dollars.
65 Homes Listed For Sale
Sixty-five homes were available island-wide within these house hunting parameters under $500K (no homes on the island were available for under $200K). Here’s Amelia Island’s housing inventory, a breakdown by price (listing info from the Amelia Island – Nassau County Association of Realtors® MLS):
For house hunters looking in the $400K -$499K price range, 29 listings are for sale (or 44.6 % of what’s available), as of September 3, 2017. For those with a budget range of $300K – $399K, buyers have 27 Amelia Island homes to choose from. Hoping to spend less? In the $200K – $299K price range, just nine homes are listed for sale (and zero available on the island under $200K).
Amelia Island’s South End
Houses listed under half a million are particularly scarce south of Peter’s Point Beach Park. This area (see map), begins around the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton and runs south through the Amelia Island Plantation, and includes a few smaller, older subdivisions off First Coast Highway/A1A. There’s only ten homes listed for sale in this area under $500K.
Fixer-Uppers
Acquiring some of the island’s homes that were built 20 to 30 or more years ago often requires additional capital investment after purchase to make necessary improvements and/or desired upgrades.
OFF Island Neighborhoods
House hunters looking to buy a home in the Amelia Island area for under $500K will find the majority of available homes for sale located about six miles west of the island, in “ZONE 7” of local MLS (see map.)
Double The Choices
Using the same 3BR/2BA minimum, sized 1,500 SF or greater criteria, buyers have double the choices in ZONE 7 off the island, with 126 homes listed for sale. The listings for sale in this off-island area are concentrated in the large subdivisions along the Amelia Concourse roadway, off State Road 200/A1A. These neighborhoods include the gated community, Amelia National Golf & Country Club, the Golf Club at North Hampton, Flora Parke, Amelia Walk, the Amelia Concourse subdivision, Timberlake and Harbor Concourse. Even though this area is off Amelia Island (an area formerly considered Yulee years ago), homeowners in these communities have a “Fernandina Beach” address zip code 32034. However, kids living in these neighborhoods go to Yulee schools. Note that school zoning changes do occur (be sure to confirm school info with the Nassau County School District 904-491-9900).
According to Nassau County School District data, the majority of growth in Nassau County over the last decade has been in the Yulee area. Consider that Yulee has reportedly experienced more than double the number of new dwelling units (4,800), since 2006, as the remaining district areas combined.
How Far To Beach?
Homeowners living on the mainland in ZONE 7, east of Lofton Creek (in the neighborhoods mentioned above), have about a 10-15 minute drive to the Shave Bridge at intracoastal waterway. Considering one then must cross the island to reach the east Atlantic Coast shoreline, add another 10 or so minutes to arrive and park at one of the island’s public beaches.
Living off the island does mean closer access to I-95. This is something commuters to Jacksonville’s large employment market or the Kings Bay, Georgia Navy base may desire to save a bit of time in daily routines.
Walk To The Beach
Island Living
Others prefer an island lifestyle and want a home where one can “walk to the beach.” Rising early to watch the sunrise at the seashore is a routine many island dwellers love. Walking the dog at the beach is another lifestyle ritual for some islanders, as is riding bikes. Islanders also enjoy quicker access to the wonderful downtown historic district of Fernandina with its concentration of restaurants, shops, and a Farmer’s Market on Saturdays.
Some islanders rarely venture over the bridges, opting instead to avoid the growing traffic along State Road 200/A1A. More so these days, with the ongoing road widening construction project along this mainland corridor connecting I-95 to Amelia Island (road work expected to continue into 2019).
Read related article about Nassau County, FL population growth, increased traffic in coming years, and another huge new community, a “town” of the future, just east of I-95 called “Wildlight.”
On or Off?
Living on or off the island is a personal and financial decision house hunters need to make when moving to the Amelia Island area. Weighing options, some decide that leaving their driveways and landing on the beach in less than 30 minutes is acceptable. Many are used to having to drive a couple of hours to reach a beach.
Off island, buyers can typically get more house for the money, plus have more homes to choose from. In Zone 7, there’s also a bigger selection of newer inventory – from brand new homes to those built in the last 10 or 15 years — needing less capital outlays after closing for updates.
For others, only the island life will do. When home inventory is lower (as is the case in some price ranges on Amelia Island), there’s more competition between buyers. When a new listing hits the market, previewing the home quickly and making a timely offer could make the difference, along with solid financials indicating a buyer’s ability to close a transaction.
Florida Housing Market
Statewide, Florida is in its third year of a “seller’s market.” Read related article about Florida housing market news, 2017 trends.
NOTE:Information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Home listings data source: Amelia Island – Nassau County Association of Realtors® Multiple Listing Service as of 9/3/2017.