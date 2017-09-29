FALL FUN: 8 Flags Car Show, Downtown Fernandina

If you love nostalgia, one of the best times each year to wander around in downtown Fernandina is the third weekend of October. A rainbow of colors and gleaming chrome will decorate the streets of the historic district.
Vintage Vehicles Downtown
The 8 Flags Car Show is presented by the Amelia Cruizers Car Club. It’s a great outdoor event, with October typically being one of the most beautiful weather months of the year here. The event date is Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 8 am to 4 pm (FREE admission). Browse hundreds of classic cars on display. The Fernandina show was filmed last year by “My Classic Car,” and broadcast on TV (watch the show video below).
“Vibe Is Awesome”
Take a look at this episode to see scenes around Fernandina and featured cars. The host, Dennis Gage, called Fernandina “the perfect place for a car show.” Gage also commented about the awesome vibe, concluding that the 8 Flags Car Show in Fernandina “is an absolute blast!”
So mark your calendar to be in downtown Fernandina Beach on October 21st, 2017 to see a wonderful collection of classic cars, an estimated 300 vehicles will be in the show. Folks can walk through the display at a relaxed pace. Enjoy the show and take the opportunity to also browse some of Fernandina’s shops and/or grab a bite to eat or drink at restaurants and pubs. Spend a nice day exploring the historic district.
Got A Classic?
For owners of collectible cars, the cost to enter a vehicle in the show is $20. Day of event registration is also available for $25 entry fee. The event is a fundraiser for charities, including the Justin Hess Foundation, Nassau County Council on Aging, and K9s For Warriors. (To participate, print online application here) . For further info call 904-583-9288.