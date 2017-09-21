Grocer ALDI In Yulee’s Future

Discount Grocery Store
The successful, German-owned “discount” grocery chain, ALDI, has selected a site in Yulee, Florida (property under contract). Note that ALDI already has a presence in northeast Florida with stores in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. It seems this giant grocery retailer did their due diligence and chose growing Nassau County, FL as a new market to enter.
With over 10,000 locations worldwide, the company is considered one of the largest retail groups on the globe, with its USA headquarters based in Batavia, Illinois.
Store Brands
90% of ALDI store products are their own private-label brands. Interestingly, a recent Wall Street Journal article reported:
“On a basket of 30 typical household items, ALDI’s prices are on average almost 17% lower than Wal-Mart’s, according to research conducted by Mr. Johnson of Customer Growth Partners.”
Contactless Payment
The company says it is committed to making grocery shopping smart, fast and easy. Just announced September 21, 2017, ALDI now accepts all forms of contactless payment, including Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Android Pay. ALDI will offer the new payment option at all of its nearly 1,700 stores nationwide.
“We’re continually innovating to provide our customers a faster, more efficient shopping experience that saves them time and money,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. “Shoppers love ALDI because we build and run stores they can shop quickly. Contactless payment makes shopping at ALDI that much faster and more convenient.”
For those not familiar with ALDI, the Wall Street Journal published an in-depth article September 21, 2017, see WSJ Facebook page below.
“Poor people need us, rich people love us.” Aldi, a skinflint German grocery chain, wants to change how Americans buy food by following one simple but hard to execute formula.
Best New Products 2017
ALDI’s products include organics, gluten-free options, baby items, snacks, beverages and more. According to the “2017 BrandSpark Best New Product Awards” survey, these products were consumer favorites:
— SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs – Savory Snacks Category
— Specially Selected Brioche Buns – Bread Category
— SimplyNature Organic Cage Free Brown Eggs – Egg Category
— SimplyNature Organic Rice – Rice Category
— LiveGfree Organic Brown Rice Quinoa Pasta – Specialty Pasta Category
— Nature’s Nectar Coconut Water – Coconut Water Category
— Little Journey Yogurt Bites – Kids Snacks Category
— Little Journey Baby Purees — Baby Food Category
Where in Yulee?
The Florida Times-Union reported September 9, 2017 that ALDI had a site in Yulee under contract located on A1A (in the vicinity of Chester Road), according to an ALDI rep. Note that the estimated time for this store to be built and open may not be “until 2020.” So it seems local residents will have to be patient for this new shopping experience.
More About ALDI
ALDI operates nearly 1,700 U.S. stores in 35 states. ALDI sells the most frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which are designed to meet or exceed the national name brands on taste and quality. ALDI is so confident in the quality of its products, the company offers a Double Guarantee: If for any reason a customer is not 100 percent satisfied with any ALDI food product, ALDI will gladly replace the product and refund the purchase price. For the seventh year in a row, ALDI was recognized as a value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information ® survey of U.S. consumers, according to a company news release.
For more information about ALDI USA, visit their website aldi.us.