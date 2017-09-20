Scenes of Fort Clinch After Irma

Fort Clinch reopened a few days after Hurricane Irma. This Florida State Park has been, and remains, a must-see attraction when visiting Fernandina Beach. Not just for history buffs, this property (over 1,400 acres), is the largest, most natural area remaining on Amelia Island, FL. Even if you don’t want to tour the fort, there’s so much more to see. Whether you love to be out in nature, want to wander the beach, take a bike ride, or fish from the shore, this is the place to go on this barrier island.
Irma Spawns Tornadoes
Throughout this park, while sporadic trees came down, most of the maritime forest seems to be intact. There is noticeable tree damage in one particular spot seen from the main entry road, the result of tornado activity (confirmed by the National Weather Service, read more about this further below).
Historic Buildings
Thankfully, the historic buildings around the parade grounds weathered the storm well. For history buffs, the Civil War-era fortress is said to be “one of the best preserved 19th century forts in America.” Some minor damage included a chimney that had tumbled over on the soldiers’ barracks building, and the quartermaster building sustained some roof shingle damage. The soldier silhouette (reenactor) pictured above is Frank Ofeldt, historian and Park Ranger at Fort Clinch since 1995. Those interested in learning more history of the Fort and seeing old photographs might like to check out his recently published book, “Images of America, Fort Clinch.”
Fort Surrounded By Water
The fortress area is known for its stunning panoramic waterfront views, perched on the northern tip of Amelia Island, with vistas of the Cumberland Sound and Amelia River. However, after Irma, there was even more water seen at Fort’s entry drawbridge. Noticeable was the drainage ditch along the wall abnormally full of water (something rarely seen). It gave the fort a rather neat look, a moat-like appearance.
Inside the fort walls, the parade grounds had initially retained about four inches of water from Hurricane Irma, but all had drained off the grass and was walkable within in a few days. Water also flooded into the State Park near the jetty area (where the fishing pier used to be). Sadly, the pier was removed during May/June 2017, after being damaged by last year’s Hurricane Matthew. According to a source working in this pier area, it was thought water (about four feet high), had flooded into the dunes around the beach access walkover where the pier used to sit, the water almost reaching the paved pier parking lot.
It appears storm surge took a toll on a large concentration of cedar trees at the East Inlet parking area (near where these two waterfront benches, pictured above, are located). While most of the trees still stood, unfortunately, they looked dead (unsure of their potential recovery). Pictured below, shoreline where the fortress faces the Cumberland Sound.
Fort Clinch Tornadoes
The National Weather Service (NWS), Jacksonville, confirmed tornado activity in Fort Clinch State Park on Sept. 11, 2017 between 2:25 am to 2:35 am. The NWS public information statement issued September 18, 2017 indicated the stronger of two tornadoes was rated “high-end EF1 damage” with estimated peak wind of 100-110 MPH. Both tornadoes may have begun as water spouts. This area along the main entry road, is pictured below.
Some locals may know this exact spot where two towering pines flanked the road, but sadly, no more. One of the big pines lays on the ground cut into pieces. Fresh sap seeped and glistened like diamonds in the morning light. Its companion pine across the road was also damaged, as were nearby oaks. A cedar scent was in the air near the remains of a few big coastal reds, also cut into pieces.
Beautiful Tree Canopy
The drive into the park is lovely, through maritime forest full of moss-draped oaks, pines and palmettos, cedars and Southern magnolias. Shade is a welcomed commodity on a hot, sunny day in Florida, and here’s the place to find it along a paved island roadway, perfect for bike riding.
Bike Riding
Pedal leisurely under marvelous tree canopy offering shade along the 3-mile long entry road (from gate to the fortress area). Note that bicycles can be rented at the Fort Clinch Visitors’ Center. For skilled mountain bike riders, there are biking trails through the woods (but some were temporarily closed after Irma).
Beachcombing
Wander along miles of beachfront in this State Park seeking shells or shark teeth while enjoying the amazing waterfront vistas. Visitors a few days after Irma saw an unusual sight on the beach. Churning waters had barfed a buoy onto the shore just south of the jetty at Fort Clinch.
Beached Buoy Near Jetty
It was a huge buoy (possibly one that formerly floated out at the end of the jetty). Another similar buoy washed ashore near Sliders at Seaside Park (heavy machinery was required for removal).
Irma sent waves and storm surge onto the island, eating away beach sand and eroding dunes in Fort Clinch State Park and elsewhere along Amelia Island’s 13 mile shoreline. The area just south of the jetty and turning the corner at the Atlantic shoreline, has a flatter look now. The beachfront appears narrower (especially at high tide), noticeable to those who know this coastline. Currently, there’s also a steeper pitch to much of the island’s seashore.
Beach Renourishment
At regular intervals the St. Marys Inlet undergoes maintenance dredging of the maritime channel by the Army Corp of Engineers. Sand from the inlet is pumped onto the shoreline, part of a beach renourishment process. This occurred at Fort Clinch State Park and along miles of Amelia Island’s shoreline early in 2017 (photo below taken March 2017). Thus, sand was put back onto the beaches after October 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, unfortunately to be taken by Irma in September 2017. Some sand taken away by storms is returned back to the beach in other spots by currents and tides.
Coastal Camping
You can’t beat the views along the Cumberland Sound and Amelia River at Fort Clinch. Coastal camping here is a wonderful experience! While the coveted campgrounds were temporarily closed after Irma, they reopened within a week. The spot pictured below in the riverfront campground is a perfect place to relax and watch activity on the water — from multi-million dollar yachts to kayakers, shrimp boats, and small pleasure craft. The park also offers an oceanfront campground. There’s one unfortunate thing about Fort Clinch camping these days. With the campground extremely popular, it’s much harder to get a campsite (especially “favorite” ones, even when trying to book six months-plus in advance).
Top Annual Event
The biggest annual event happens at Fort Clinch in November around Veterans Day every year, a wonderful tribute, “The History of the American Solider,” happening in 2017 on Sat., November 11th from 9 am to 5 pm.
Fort Clinch Entry Fees
The entrance to Fort Clinch is located at 2601 Atlantic Ave., in Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Questions? Call Fort Clinch at 904-277-7274. Admission Fees in 2017: $6 per vehicle (limit 2-8 people per vehicle, $4 single occupant). Touring the fortress is an additional $2.50 per person. Those who ride a bike into the State Park are charged $2 at entry gate. The Florida State Park property is open daily from 8 am to sundown. The Fortress is open daily for self-guided tours from 9 am to 5 pm (with at least one reenactor on the premises). Special living history productions happen the first weekend every month when a group of reenactors present soldier life in the year 1864.