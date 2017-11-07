2017 Veterans Day Parade, Fort Clinch Tribute

Veterans Day Parade 2017

The annual Fernandina Beach Veterans Day parade is being held at 11 am on Saturday, November 11, 2017 downtown, sponsored by American Legion Post 54 Florida. Head to historic Centre Street to watch the parade and show support for those who have served in the Armed Forces. The parade begins along Ash Street heading west toward the riverfront before turning on 2nd Street for a block and then going east on Centre. (For info about being in the parade, contact Chris Watrous at wat88@yahoo.com or Robin Watrous at 740-253-3436.)

Fort Clinch Salutes Armed Forces

Best day of the year to visit Fort Clinch State Park? Many would agree it’s in November, a day honoring all veterans when Fort Clinch presents the “History of the American Soldier,” an annual tribute.

Visit Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach on Saturday, November 11, 2017 (from 9 am to 5 pm) to experience this interesting event. Browse lots of exhibits and watch living history reenactors representing all major American military conflicts since the Revolutionary War. It’s the biggest production of the year at this Civil-War era fortress on Amelia Island, Florida.

Besides seeing displays and mingling with reenactors, visitors will also hear music of various eras being played giving the experience an added authentic aura. The Fort Cinch event features music by the Nassau Community Band.

Firing Demonstrations & Music

Whether you’re a history buff or want to share a great educational outing with your kids or grandchildren, this events brings history to life and includes firing demonstrations of antique rifles, pistols and cannons. It’s an interactive way to learn more about the wars fought by America’s soldiers since 1776.

Admission

The Florida State Park System has announced, to honor veterans, entry into Florida’s state parks will be fee free on Saturday, November 11, 2017 for Veterans Day, for everyone. FOOD DRIVE: At Fort Clinch on Veterans Day, admission is one canned food item per person (to be donated to the local Barnabas Food Pantry).

Fort Clinch State Park (904-277-7274), is located off Atlantic Avenue near Main Beach in Fernandina. Find out more about Fort Clinch State park amenities, view photo album and watch Fort Clinch video.