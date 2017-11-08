Amelia Island Concours To Utilize Anti-Drone Eagle

No Drone Zone

When visiting Amelia Island, Florida for the next Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in March 2018, bring your enthusiasm for all things having to do with cars and automotive history. But leave your drones at home. Eagle eyes will be watching. Literally.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, now in its third decade, has become one of the top automotive events in the world. The show, dubbed “The Amelia,” will utilize “Aerial Security Officer Col. Daniel Sexton Gurney Eagle (Apex Aerial Predator)” to monitor the Amelia Island skies around this collector car show (including associated official activities also happening during the multi-day event). “The Colonel” is specially trained take down drones.

Concours d’Elegance shows are held around the world, and banning the use of drones at these collector car shows seems to be more commonplace these days. The 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for March 9-11, 2018. Emerson Fittipaldi, double Formula 1 World Champion and two-time Indy 500 winner, will be the honoree in 2018.

Drone Regulation

While aerial photography filmed by drones featuring a unique bird’s-eye perspective can be beautiful and interesting to see, these days, drones have become an issue of security, personal privacy, and/or just a nuisance buzzing around. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates the use of drones in the US. America’s National Park System began banning drones in 2014. Since then, Florida State Parks have also banned the use of drones.

Here’s more from the news release issued November 6, 2017 by the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance:

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is honored to announce the addition of Aerial Security Officer Col. Daniel Sexton Gurney Eagle, A.A.P. (Apex Aerial Predator), D.F.A. (Death From Above) to the Amelia Concours permanent staff.

Col. Eagle is a semi-retired member of the Florida Air National Guard based at Jacksonville International Airport where he led the U.S. Air Force’s extraordinarily successful anti-rodent, pig and drone control sentry program.

According to Bill Warner, founder and Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, “The Colonel, or ‘Sir’ as we call him here at Amelia Concours HQ, has assured us that there will be no drones operating above ‘The Amelia’, Cars and Coffee at the Concours, the Porsche Driving Experience or any other activity during Amelia Concours Weekend. Period. No exceptions. No excuses.”

Col. Eagle, in addition to being a lifetime classic car enthusiast — “Especially Duesenbergs,” said Warner, “That’s the Colonel’s great uncle Augie on the Duesenberg emblem,” — is an avid hunter and fisherman.

About “The Amelia”

Always held the second full weekend in March, “The Amelia” draws over 250 rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a celebration of the automobile like no other. Since 1996, the show’s Foundation has donated over $3.0 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Shop with Cops, and other deserving charities. In 2013 and 2016 the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance won Octane Magazine’s EFG International Historic Motoring Event of the Year award. For more information, visit www.ameliaconcours.org.