Amelia Island Holiday Festivities 2017

Amelia Island’s special annual holiday events reflect this coastal community’s spirit. Enjoy the following fun festivities happening from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Eve 2017.

Ritz-Carlton Tree Lighting & Fireworks

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 (5:30 pm)

See thousands of sparkling lights on towering Christmas tree in the oceanfront courtyard. Lighting ceremony includes refreshments and entertainment by the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival Brass Quintet. Festivities conclude with Santa’s arrival and fireworks. The S.S. Amelia Gingerbread Pirate Ship returns to the Ritz lobby November 22nd, 2017 (through New Year’s). A culinary masterpiece created by Ritz chefs, 17 feet long, the ship gives the lobby a luscious scent. (More info, call Ritz-Carlton 904-277-1100.)



Black Friday Pajama & Block Party

When: November 24, 2017 (8 am to 4 pm)

Lots of folks wear festive pajamas and wander about downtown while doing a bit of gift shopping. Photo ops with Santa Claus, and live musical entertainment at the 2nd Street block party. Those who wear PJs may win a prize (contest at 11 am). Perfect day to shop local , when downtown merchants hold their holiday shopping event.

Tree Lighting, Omni

When: Friday, November 24, 2017 (5 to 8pm)

Held at the shopping village area decorated for the season, Omni Amelia Island Plantation presents their annual Christmas tree lighting celebration and family-oriented holiday festivities (more info 904-277-5992). Complimentary entry. Special activities, food, beverages will be available for purchase, a fundraising event for “Say Goodnight to Hunger” and The Barnabas Center of Fernandina Beach.

Fernandina Tree Lighting

When: November 25, 2017 (4 to 6 pm)

Happening near the downtown riverfront. Watch the city of Fernandina Beach tree lighting at 6 pm. Leading up to the lighting will be fun things for the kids, including face painting and photos with Santa Claus. Boy Scouts will be selling baked goods, hot chocolate and coffee. Enjoy music by the Nassau Community Band and a special guest, Liam Carroll. Plus, performances by the Royal Amelia Dance Academy.



Christmas Glow Luminaries

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 (5:30 to 8 pm)

The Woman’s Club of Fernandina Beach presents two miles of luminaries lighting the main east-west corridor of Atlantic Avenue plus their community party. It’s a family-oriented event held at their clubhouse (on Jean LaFitte Blvd., just behind the Fernandina Beach Rec Center). Festive atmosphere, free punch & cookies, Santa Claus, face painting, dance and choir performances. Info, call 904-261-6088.

Holiday Home Tour

When: Dec. 1st & 2nd, 2017 (10 am to 4 pm)

See inside six of Fernandina’s lovely, private residences of the Victorian Era, professionally decorated for Christmastime, in the downtown historic district. These lovely, historic homes are opened to the public (tickets $25 per person), for this holiday fundraiser, an annual event of presented by the Amelia Island Museum of History. The homes are within five blocks of each other. Plan for about 45 minutes to an hour at each home, including waiting in line. Buy tickets online in advance or at the Amelia Island Visitors Center (Old Train Depot), Peterbrooke Chocolatier, or The Plantation Shop. Buy day of event tickets at the inns for $30 (cash or check only). More info at Amelia Island Museum website, or call 904-261-7378.

Fort Clinch Holiday Encampment

When: Dec. 2, 2017 (9 am through evening)

On the first Saturday of December, reenactors bring history alive at Fort Clinch with an added bit of holiday trimmings and special evening candlelight tour of historic Civil-War era fortress (call for reservations for candlelight tour.) The soldiers usually light a bonfire in the parade grounds to gather round. Park Admission: $6 per vehicle (2 to 8 passengers), plus $2.50 per person fort entry. Call Fort for more info at 904-277-7274.

Amelia Community Theatre

“It’s A Wonderful Life” Production

When: December dates: 1st, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16th at 8:00 PM & matinee on Dec. 10 at 2:00 PM.

The classic Christmas story of George Bailey’s journey to find meaning in his life. The play takes place on Christmas Eve, 1945, and uses flashbacks to tell one of the most famous holiday tales. Adult tickets $22, students (thru college) $10, buy online. Call ACT for more info at 904-261-6749.

Reindeer Run

When: Sun., Dec. 3, 2017, 7 am

The Reindeer Run half marathon and 5K start at 7 am. Race day registration is available from 6 to 6:45 am. Family-friendly events are a 1 mile kids run at 10:00 am, 1/2 mile kids run 10:15 am; 100 yard dash at 10:30 am (age 4 and under). The runs for kids are $5 (or free with toy donation to Toys For Tots). Event includes a “Kids Zone” with bounce houses and Santa Claus. All the events start and end at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park. Event hosted by Amelia Island Runners (adult fees range from $25 to $90, see registration info) .

Christmas Lighted Parade

When: December 7, 2017 (6 pm)

See lighted parade floats and twinkling streetscape downtown, when Fernandina glows with Christmas cheer during the Lighted Parade presented by America’s Youth. Parade route is west along Ash Street before turning and heading east on Centre.



“Dickens on Centre” Street Festival

When: Fri., Dec. 8th to Sun., Dec. 10, 2017: (Hours: FRI: 5 to 9 pm; SAT: 10 am to 9 pm; SUN: 10 am to 7 pm.)

CHRISTMAS PAST: Fernandina’s Victorian-era themed annual street festival. Downtown twinkles with lights, brightening the streetscape with the glow of the season. There’s no vehicular traffic for four city blocks from 4th to Front Street. Costumed characters, lots of photo ops, St. Nick, kids activities, merchant booths, festive performances throughout event at stage near Old Train Depot. See full schedule.

2017 Holiday Cookie Tour

When: Saturday, December 9, 2017 (Noon to 5 pm)

Enjoy some of the grandest, historic homes of downtown Fernandina, marvelous inns decked out in their holiday finest. Sample a Christmas cookie at each B & B, then take the recipe home.



Walk between the inns or take a complimentary ride in a horse-drawn carriage or trolley. Buy tickets online through Nov. 29th, for $25, or at various Fernandina locations including the Visitors Center at Old Train Depot through Dec. 8th. Buy at door of any inn day of event for $30 (if not sold out).



Parade of Paws

When: Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 at 11 am

Another annual tradition of Fernandina is the day precious pets in holiday attire prance along Fernandina’s historic Centre Street. Participate in the pet parade or head downtown to watch this holiday procession that begins from Old Train Depot. Registration fee is $15 per dog (you can register day of event at 10 am). A fundraising event to benefit the Nassau Humane Society, more info 904-321-1647.

New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop

When: December 31, 2017 (5 pm to 9 pm)

Downtown Fernandina Beach features the 3rd Annual “Shrimp Drop” community event at the riverfront on New Year’s eve. A family-friendly event scheduled for early evening well before midnight, offering food, vendors, kids games, live music, and fireworks display. Presented by Light Up Amelia and Florida Public Utilities.