Cumberland Island Winter Ferry Schedule

The ferry service from St. Marys, Georgia to Cumberland Island National Seashore during winter 2017/2018 season is Thursday through Monday in the months of December, January, and February (no service on Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

Winter 2017/18 Ferry Times

The ferry leaves St. Marys at 9 am and 11:45 am Thursdays through Mondays, heading to Cumberland Island for the three month winter schedule. The return ferry for day trippers departs Cumberland Island at 4:45 pm. (There’s also a 10:15 am ferry departing the island, typically used by overnight campers).



Winter Sea Fog

With winter’s cooler temps, some prefer the season for day trips to Cumberland, a time when hiking around the island’s trails can feel more pleasant than summertime’s heat and humidity. Pictured above, winter sea fog ferry scenes on the trip over to Cumberland and at the Sea Camp dock. Morning fog seems to occur more often during the winter season, shrouding this Georgia barrier island in added mystique.

Arrive 1 Hour Early

From Amelia Island, FL, take the 45 minute or so drive north to St. Marys, GA. The Park Service and ferry concessionaire advise ferry reservation holders to arrive one hour early before departure time, to check in. According to the NPS website, “All unclaimed ferry reservations will be cancelled 30 minutes prior to departure and those spots will be offered to walk-in visitors.”

Note that since Hurricane Irma, an alternative dock being used requires a bit more time for parking and getting to the dock. The National Seashore was closed for two months in autumn 2017, recovering from IRMA, and reopened to the public November 12, 2017.

Bicycles can be transported on ferry for $10 fee (but space is limited), or rent a bike for $16 from ferry company (first come, first serve). Ferry tickets cost $28 plus tax per person, plus a $7 park entry fee. To book ferry reservations online, see ferry concessionaire’s website.