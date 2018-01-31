Amelia Island State Park Serenity

See what a quiet winter moment is like in empty Amelia Island State Park. Sunset serenity along the Nassau Sound (watch short video clip below).

Wintertime in northeast Florida can mean chilly temperatures some days, compared to south Florida. But many residents like the drop in temps here near the Florida-Georgia border, a nice seasonal change and welcomed break from Florida’s more typical hot, humid weather. Winter offers more peaceful stretches of beachfront to wander, when far fewer venture onto the seashore.

On this particular January day in 2018, the temperature was pleasantly mild, not cold.

Amelia Island State Park, part of the Florida Park System, covers the southern tip of Amelia Island in the northeast region of the Sunshine State. This park is a favored area for shore fishermen to cast off the beach. Bordering the Nassau Sound and Atlantic Ocean (2 miles of shoreline), the park is an ideal place for fishing and nature observation such as bird watching, but not for swimming. The park is adjacent to the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier that spans the Nassau Sound, another popular spot to fish on Amelia’s southend.

Also read further important details for those who may visit Amelia Island State Park, regardless of the season, and see more photos.