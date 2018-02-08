Amelia Island’s Top 10 Events 2018

Amelia Island in northeast Florida hosts signature events each year. This list highlights the island’s fun festivals and world-class events, with the dates for 2018. Mark your calendars!

Top Two Spring Events 2018

CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE — (March 9-11, 2018) For classic car enthusiasts, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is springtime’s signature automotive event. Two-time winner of the prestigious International Historic Motoring Awards, “The Amelia” features more than 300 rare vehicles from seldom-seen private collections around the world at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Now in its third decade, it has become the centerpiece of an island-wide celebration known as Amelia Concours Week (March 8-11) featuring auctions and events with Gooding & Company, Werks Reunion, Festivals of Speed, Bonhams and more. AmeliaConcoursWeek.com

SHRIMP FESTIVAL — (May 4-6, 2018) To celebrate its status as the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry in America, Fernandina Beach hosts an annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival. This festival is the longest running event, an island tradition for more than 50 years. Attracting over 100,000 visitors during the weekend, Fernandina’s Shrimp Festival combines a love of shrimp and the best of arts and entertainment, all set in the charming historic district. The family-friendly event includes a Pirate Parade, Miss Shrimp Festival Pageant, Kids Fun Zone, fine arts, crafts and antiques vendors, fireworks Friday evening, and live entertainment. Shrimp and seafood dishes plus other food vendors. Learn more about Shrimp Festival’s event schedule and see photos.

Music, Books & Nature, Springtime Festivals

MUSIC FESTIVAL — Throughout the spring, the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival fills the island with world-class musical artists and performances. The festival’s 2018 season, themed “The Year of the Piano,” presents a wide range of internationally recognized artists in 14 ticketed and four free performances. This year’s lineup includes the decorated Dover Quartet; violin virtuoso Gil Shaham; Amelia Island’s favorite trio of cellist Andres Diaz, pianist Wendy Chen and violinist Chee-Yun; and Grammy-nominated bluegrass band, The Grascals. See various concert dates at AmeliaIslandChamberMusicFestival.com

BOOK FESTIVAL– (Feb. 15-17, 2018) The 17th annual Amelia Island Book Festival invites avid readers to a three-day celebration of the written word, featuring a luncheon with bestselling author and keynote speaker Adriana Trigiani. There will be a writers’ workshop hosted by New York Times and #1 International Best Selling Author Steve Barry. Also, a ‘face off’ dinner gala with fellow writers Lee Child, Jennifer Armentrout, Karin Slaughter, and Sherry Rinker. Plus popular Authors’ Expo and Readers’ Extravaganza, a family book festival featuring more than 100 noted authors ranging from emerging to International and New York Times bestsellers. AmeliaIslandBookFestival.com

WILD AMELIA NATURE FESTIVAL — (May 18-20, 2018) Experience the wild side of Amelia Island, choose from more than 35 family-friendly events and outdoor experiences. The three-day nature festival includes the release of a rehabilitated sea turtle into the ocean from Fernandina’s Main Beach, in partnership with the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Enjoy a sunset nature cruise exploring the intracoastal ecosystem by Amelia River Cruises. Visit the eco-expo with conservation exhibitions, a kid’s niche with a touch tank, silent auction fundraiser, live music and more. WildAmelia.org

Top Fall Events 2018

AMELIA ISLAND JAZZ FESTIVAL — (Oct. 7-14, 2018) Now in its 15th year, continues to captivate audiences with world-class performances celebrating the spirit of jazz. Nine-time Grammy award-winning vocalist, Janis Siegel of Manhattan Transfer, performing with the Requinte Trio, and Henry Johnson — Grammy nominated jazz guitar legend — are set to headline the 2018 festival. AmeliaIslandJazzFestival.com

PETANQUE AMELIA ISLAND OPEN — (Nov. 9-11, 2018) The largest Pétanque event in the Americas draws players and spectators from around the world. The event takes place along the Amelia harborfront in the downtown Fernandina Beach historic district. AmeliaIsland.com/petanque

Top Holiday Events December 2018

HOLIDAY HOME TOUR — (Nov. 30th & Dec. 1, 2018) The 12th Annual Amelia Island Museum of History Holiday Home Tour showcases stunning beach homes across Amelia Island, each decorated for the holidays by a local florist or decorator. AmeliaMuseum.org

HOLIDAY COOKIE TOUR OF B & B INNS (2018 dates yet to be announced). Enjoy some of the grandest, historic homes of downtown Fernandina, marvelous inns decked out in their holiday finest. Sample a Christmas cookie at each B & B, then take the recipe home. AmeliaIslandInns.com/cookie-tour/

DICKENS ON CENTRE –(Dec. 7-9, 2018) Held within the historic district of downtown Fernandina Beach, this street festival recalls Charles Dickens’s early Victorian–era Christmas in Britain. With free admission, the festive event features themed characters and entertainers performing on the stage located near the Amelia riverfront. Enjoy the glow of holiday lights along eight blocks creating a twinkling setting, with holiday decor and tastes of the season. Lots of opportunity for holiday photo ops with family and friends. AmeliaIsland.com/Christmas