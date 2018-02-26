An Island Full of Treasure

Million Dollar-Plus Cars

A treasure trove on wheels arrives for Amelia Concours Week each year in March. The collector auto inventory that is clustered on this small barrier island may be more valuable than any other place on the Eastern Seaboard (perhaps in the nation). Plus, the automotive history of these cars — representing ingenuity, legends, hard work and dreams — some would call “priceless.”

Vintage Vehicles Vs. Oceanfront Real Estate

The value of a single collector car can surpass (sometimes by three times, or more), Amelia Island’s highest priced oceanfront estate. At this writing, the island’s highest priced home listed for sale is $4.9 million. With a spectacular, panoramic oceanfront view, this seaside home features nearly 6,000 square feet, 7 bathrooms, all the interior upgrades you can imagine, and heated pool with spa beside the seashore.

By comparison, the pre-auction estimates of the two priciest cars that will be offered at auction during Amelia Concours Week 2018 are:

A 1974 Porsche 911 RSR2 Turbo, with pre-sale estimate of $6 to $8 million. The other is a 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series 1 Coupe, estimated to be sold for $5 to $6 million during the Amelia Island sale (both cars featured by Gooding & Company).

“Record” Setting Sale

But those price tags don’t even come close to a previous sale here, one rare Ferrari that fetched a mind-boggling $17 million-plus on Amelia Island, setting a worldwide record at the time, for auctioneer, Gooding & Company, their highest sale ever (back in 2016).

Hundreds of rare, collector, investment-class vehicles arrive here in March each year. And quite a few sell for over a million each. At the 2018 Amelia Island sale, Gooding & Company is offering 16 cars expected to fetch $1 million-plus, and RM Sotheby’s is auctioning another 10 or 11 also anticipated to go for more than a million.

Read about the top events of Amelia Concours Week below, starting with three free events enjoyed by the public.

Popular, Free Events

RM Sotheby’s Auction Preview at Ritz-Carlton — Thurs., March 8, 2018 (10 am to 8 pm) and Friday, March 9th (10 am to 9 pm).

Free of charge, preview some amazing vehicles to be offered for sale over the weekend at the first and official auction of the Amelia Concours d’Elegance. 2018 is the 20th Anniversary of RM’s presence here.

Downtown Fernandina Display — Fri., March 9, 2018

Reliable Carriers Eight Flags Road Tour features a selection of Amelia Concours d’Elegance collector vehicles. Departing from The Ritz-Carlton main driveway around 8 am on Friday, March 9th, the tour stops at various points on (and near) Amelia Island and concludes with a public display in downtown Fernandina Beach (free admission). It’s around a two-hour opportunity to see some of these rare beauties while wandering around Centre Street. The vehicles will be parked along Centre while their drivers enjoy lunch. Typically, the cars begin to arrive downtown between 11:30 am and noon (pictured above as they arrived and turned onto Centre Street, during a previous year’s event). The vehicles then depart downtown around 1:30 to 2 pm. (This event is Concours registered vehicles only).

Cars & Coffee at the Concours — Sat., March 10, 2018

(Hours: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Golf Club of Amelia)

Over 450 classic and exotic cars from local area car clubs & car enthusiasts will be displayed on the 10th, 18th and 1st fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island and presented by Heacock Classic Insurance (free admission).

Centerpiece Event

For collector car enthusiasts, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is springtime’s signature automotive event. Two-time winner of the prestigious International Historic Motoring Awards, “The Amelia” features more than 300 rare vehicles from seldom-seen private collections around the world held at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton. Now in its third decade, it has become the centerpiece of an island-wide celebration that has become known as Amelia Concours Week.



Main Show, Concours Tickets

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance show is Sunday, March 11, 2018. Since this charitable event was founded back in 1996, “The Amelia” ticket prices and attendance have soared, commensurate with the growth of its glowing global reputation for excellence. This event attracts over 25,000 people, so expect crowds. The Concours d’Elegance is also a fundraising event with various charities benefitting (its Foundation having donated $3.2 million over the years).

This year’s 2018 Honoree is two-time Formula One World Championship and Indianapolis 500 winner, Emerson Fittipaldi, and celebrates the Jaguar E-Type and Porsche Carrera, along with Cars of Martini Racing, Ferrari Daytona’s 50th Anniversary class, pioneers of electric cars, and more. In addition, from Thursday through Saturday, there’s an assortment of live and silent auctions, ride and drive experiences, road tours, seminars, luxury car displays, automobilia vendors, gala dinners and cocktail receptions.

Tickets purchased day of event at the gate are $120 per adult. However, purchase tickets in advance for discount, $95 per adult, available locally at the Amelia Island Chamber of Commerce (cash only), 961687 Gateway Blvd., Ste. 101G, Fernandina Beach, or at the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (credit card only), 102 Centre St, Fernandina Beach. Also, buy tickets before the event at the Ritz-Carlton’s retail shop from March 8th to March 10th.

Auto Auctions

Vehicle auctions are presented by RM Sotheby’s at the Ritz-Carlton, as well as auctions by Bonhams (March 8, 2018), Gooding & Company (March 8-9), and Motostalgia (March 10). For those not attending, there’s opportunity to remotely watch the auctions and selling process online. The two top auctions presented by RM Sotheby’s and Gooding, are broadcasted live online during the event, see their websites.

While some owners drive their classic autos onto the island, others hire professionals. Many of these high-priced cars transported for either the auctions or for the main Concours d’Elegance event, arrive in tractor trailers. Peter’s Point beachfront parking lot is packed with trailers during the event, and other places, as well. Amelia Island’s Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport is lined with private jets, dropping off automotive industry executives, sometimes celebrities, and high-end car collectors. More jets are seen here this week than any other time of the year.

Head-Turning Cars

It’s an interesting time for island residents. Locals often spot head-turning autos cruising around. And it’s hard not to notice the huge crowds that converge here. This Florida barrier island may be small, but the spirit of car enthusiasts gathered here is huge, and island hotels and restaurants full.

For further info about the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, see their website.