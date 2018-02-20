Katie Ride For Life, Amelia Island

When Amelia Island resident, Katie Caples (a high school student), lost her life in 1998, she saved the lives of five people plus helped 50 others.

High school is a time when kids become eligible to get a driver’s license. And when that happens, the DMV paperwork asks “Do you want to be an organ donor?” Katie Caples had said “yes.”

An incredibly tragic auto accident two decades ago sparked an effort to educate high school students about organ donation and transplantation. The generosity of 17-year-old Katie Caples and her grieving parents, made a huge difference in the lives of others. And also led to formation of the Katie Caples Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c). Its mission is “organ donor education and awareness raising programs.”

Bike, Run, or Walk

The Foundation started an event, the Katie Ride For Life, based in Fernandina Beach, FL. With help of partner, the Mayo Clinic, over the years it has grown into a big biking, running, walking and triathlon event. Held in spring annually, this year’s Katie Ride is Saturday, April 21, 2018 (see video below). The start/finish of the event is the Fernandina Beach Atlantic Recreation Center.

2018 Katie Ride for Life Thank you Amelia Island for the continued support of Katie Ride and Walk! We #LoveAmelia and can’t wait for April 21! This spring will mark 20 years since Katie’s tragic accident, and there’s no better way to honor her memory than to A) REGISTER as an organ donor and B) Ride, walk, run, swim, heck – even dance your way through one of our courses to raise money and awareness. Or if cheering on our participants is more your thing, sign up as a volunteer…there truly is something for everyone! Visit KateRide.org for information and registration. Posted by Katie Ride for Life on Friday, February 16, 2018

Visit KateRide.org for further information and Ride For Life registration.

14th Annual Katie Ride, April 21, 2018

Bike riders in the event cover the coast — with opportunity to ride up to nine islands in northeast Florida. The cycling segment offers varied length rides, noted below. But event is not just for bikers — others can participate by walking or doing the “Fun Run.” There’s also a triathlete event.

— BIKE 18-mile cycling course (or further — 34, 63, or 100 miles).

— Walk/Fun Run 8K (5 miles+) through Egans Greenway on Amelia Island.

— Triathlete event: 18 mile bike ride, 5K run and 300 yard swim in Rec Center pool.

According to the Foundation’s website, registration to participate in the event includes:

“Breakfast, lunch, free Katie Ride t-shirt, after event massage, medal upon completion, discounts on awesome gear, and amazing fully supported cycling, walk and run routes. Plus, the knowledge that you are changing lives for the better! Minimum fundraising requirements in addition to registration fees are associated with all events.”

Read further details about the Katie Ride For Life rules of participation.

Other Ways To Help

Apparently, there’s a disconnect between the desire to be an organ donor and officially registering to be one. Reportedly, a majority of Americans believe in organ donation. But far fewer actually take the important step to become a registered organ donor. If you wish to register, it can now be done online, the Foundation refers to www.donatelife.net. Otherwise, register at the Dept. of Motor Vehicles when getting or renewing a driver’s license.

Help By Volunteering

This event requires lots of volunteers. If you wish to lend helping hands, see Katie Ride For Life volunteer opportunities, there are various types of activities. Also, monetary donations can be made by check, see the Foundation’s website.