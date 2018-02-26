Nassau County Development Controversy

Nassau County’s relationship with Raydient Places + Properties, the developers of Wildlight, has soured this past month and sent Nassau County Commissioners rushing on a road trip to Florida’s state capital in Tallahassee. Why? A last minute effort to block Raydient’s “back-door attempt to renege on the commitments promised by Raydient to the Board and citizens as outlined in the approved Stewardship District bill,” says the Nassau County Board of Commissioners in an official statement released February 23, 2018.

Another press release (dated Feb. 21, 2018) stated “Commissioners and various County staff are in Tallahassee meeting with Legislators in an effort to ensure that the cost of growth does not fall on the backs of taxpayers. There is proposed legislation which if passed, could cost the County millions of dollars… dollars which developers should have to pay in order to mitigate impacts on local government and provide public facilities needed to support their developments. The County is urging all citizens to contact their senators immediately to OPPOSE SENATE BILL 324 unless amendments are made to protect Nassau County!”

Raydient representatives reportedly were “no shows” at previously scheduled meetings with Nassau County Commissioners earlier in February 2018. Local government representatives became aware of an amendment to be voted on in Tallahassee (initially Feb. 22, postponed to Feb. 27, 2018). According to Nassau County, the amendment that came to light is a “general bill amendment introduced by Raydient [that] directly contradicts the local bill.”

Below are more excerpts from the Nassau County Board of Commissioners’ official news release dated February 23, 2018:

“For almost a decade, the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has worked with Raydient Places + Properties (the current name for Rayonier Inc.’s development subsidiary) in a public-private partnership to create an approximate 24,000 acre sector plan (commonly known as the ENCPA) centrally located in Nassau County…” “Unfortunately, the county was recently alerted that Raydient (through a large business agency named Associated Industries of Florida headquartered in Tallahassee), unilaterally filed an amendment to Senate Bill 324 and House Bill 697 on January 26th, 2018 that provides Raydient a way out of their commitments to fund public facilities as was agreed upon in HB 1075…” “All County Commissioners, management and key staff have fought this week to prevent Raydient’s amendment from being adopted in the finalized bills. Senator Bean has filed an amendment to the Senate bill that strikes the language added by Raydient and restores the bill back to the original contents and intent. The Senate will be voting on this amendment on Tuesday, February 27, 2018…” “The Board of County Commissioners will continue its effort next week to support Senator Bean’s amendment. A special thank you to Senator Bean and Representative Byrd for their tremendous help and joint effort to protect the approximate 81,000 taxpayers of Nassau County.”

Read the complete “Official Statement from the Board of County Commissioners Regarding the Dispute with Raydient”, issued at 5pm on February 23, 2018 by visiting the Nassau County government’s website.

Another news release issued by Nassau County (2/22/2018), stated: “Staff urges you to continue emailing the members of the Appropriations Committee and urge them not to approve this Bill unless changes are made that will protect Nassau County and require Raydient to uphold their agreement to provide recreational facilities to accommodate growth that will occur from their development, the East Nassau Community Planning Area (ENCPA).”

Nassau County residents who wish to voice their opinion can quickly contact state legislators by this week’s deadlines:

— Tuesday 2/27: Senate Appropriations Committee votes on SB 324

— Wednesday 2/28: HB 697 will be on the floor of the House for voting.

Click here to go to the Nassau County, Florida website to see their published list of legislator’s eMail addresses.

The Wildlight School

Local county government officials previously agreed to locate the Nassau County Public School District’s newest elementary school within the 24,000 acre sector plan (commonly known as the ENCPA). Most would agree this was a coup for the developers, since schools within walking distance of new homes helps sell them. The new school is also named “Wildlight,” and opened its doors in August 2017. At this time, however, current students attending this inaugural year live in other areas of Yulee (Wildlight’s first homes are in the construction phase, nobody currently resides in Wildlight). Nassau County had also given the developers a special 12% tax discount for the ENCPA.

Possible punitive actions could be created by the Nassau County Board. One example is an MSTU (Municipal Service Taxing Unit) that could be applied to the 24,000 acre ENCPA (including Wildlight), to increase the millage rate.

Hopefully this situation is resolved in the best interest of all taxpayers residing in Nassau County, Florida.