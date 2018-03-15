Spring Tours: Fernandina Cottages Plus Plantation Porches & Patios

Do you love cozy cottages? Enjoy outdoor living spaces — lovely porches, patios and courtyards? There are two opportunities to see some private homes and gardens in two areas of Amelia Island during April 2018.

One tour takes place in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. The other tour brings visitors through the gardens of four private homes on the southend of the island within resort community, Amelia Island Plantation.

Cottages & Courtyards Tour — April 14, 2018

Spend a day out in the historic district of downtown Fernandina Beach visiting charming cottages and courtyards. This inaugural event, presented by the Amelia Island Museum of History, takes place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10 am to 4 pm. “Visit 10 cottages, all south of Centre Street and several courtyards.” Then grab a bite to eat and perhaps pop into a few shops to browse around Centre Street. Seems a super way to spend a spring day in Fernandina.

Tour Ticket Info

Cottages & Courtyard Tour tickets are available for $15 beginning March 14, 2018 at the Amelia Island Museum of History or at Peterbrooke Chocolatier near Publix (cash or check only). Buy tickets online until 3 pm on April 13th at www.ameliamuseum.org. Note that when purchased online, tickets must be picked up at the Museum on April 14, 2018 (only) starting at 10 am (be sure to bring copy of your online receipt). Day of event tickets will be available at the Museum only on April 14, 2018 for $20. The museum’s address is 233 S. 3rd Street in downtown Fernandina. For further info, call the Amelia Island Museum at 904-261-7378.

TOUR TIPS: Ladies — no high heels, please. Wear comfy walking shoes. No indoor photography is allowed. No kids under 10 years old.

Cummer Amelia Garden Walk — April 6, 2018

“PORCHES, POTS & PATIOS”: Join Cummer Amelia for the 4th Annual Garden Walk at the Amelia Island Plantation on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes a walking tour of four beautiful home gardens, each with its own unique charm. Art demonstrations, live music, and refreshments will be provided along the tour route.

In addition, a Garden Market located near the Amelia Island Plantation Shops will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transportation will be available during the event. Tickets purchased in advance are $20 for Cummer Museum Members and $30 for Non-Members. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be $40. (Group Rates are available.) For further information please contact Wendy Mayle at 904-899-6007 or wmayle@cummermuseum.org, or visit website cummermuseum.org to register online.

The “Porches, Pots & Patios” event is a fundraiser supporting school tours for Nassau County third and fourth grade students to visit the Cummer Museum. These tours enrich student’s curriculum and broaden their worldview through hands-on activities and curriculum-based instruction. Sponsors include The Plantation Shop, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort and Amelia Island Plantation Real Estate.