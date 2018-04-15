Cumberland Island Spring/Summer 2018 Ferry Schedule

The ferry service from St. Marys, Georgia to Cumberland Island National Seashore during spring/summer 2018 season is operational 7 days a week from March 1st through September 30, 2018. The ferry ride takes 45 minutes to arrive on Cumberland.

Spring/Summer 2018 Ferry Times

The ferry to Cumberland Island leaves St. Marys, GA at 9 am and 11:45 am during the seven month spring and summer 2018 season. The return ferry for daytrippers departs Cumberland Island at 2:45 pm and 4:45 pm. (There’s also a 10:15 am ferry departing the island, typically used by overnight campers).

Arrive 1 Hour Early

Traveling from Amelia Island, FL, take the approximate one hour drive, with traffic, north to St. Marys, GA. The Park Service and ferry concessionaire advise ferry reservation holders to arrive one hour early before departure time, to check in. According to the NPS website, “All unclaimed ferry reservations will be cancelled 30 minutes prior to departure and those spots will be offered to walk-in visitors.”

Note that since Hurricane Irma, an alternative dock being used requires a bit more time for parking and getting to the dock about three blocks away. Watch the National Park Service video below explaining check in process and parking instructions. (The National Seashore was closed for two months in autumn 2017, recovering from IRMA, and reopened to the public November 12, 2017.)

Bicycles can be transported on ferry for $10 fee (but space is very limited), or rent a bike for $16 from ferry company (first come, first serve, adult-sized bikes only). Rented bikes are not allowed to be ridden on the beach. Ferry tickets cost $28 plus tax per person, plus a $7 per adult park entry fee. Note that beginning June 1, 2018, the Cumberland Island National Seashore park entry fee will increase to $10 per adult.

To book ferry reservations online, see ferry concessionaire’s website.