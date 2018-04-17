Fernandina’s Shrimp Festival 2018 — Parade, Fireworks, Art, Bands

May 4-6, 2018

Fernandina’s Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is Amelia Island’s top event weekend of the year, attracting more visitors than any other time (always held the first weekend in May). There’s a festive atmosphere as reliable as the tides during this huge event that brings over 100,000 people to this barrier island at the Florida-Georgia border.

Pirate Parade Thurs., May 3, 2018

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival 2018 kicks off Thursday evening, May 3, 2018 at 6 pm with the Pirate Parade in downtown Fernandina’s historic district. Fernandina’s pirates aboard their ship sail along the parade route with intermittent firing of the cannon. This is a big parade that lasts 1.5 to 2 hours, with the pirate ship appearing at the end. The traditional parade route heads west along Ash Street (from 8th Street) toward riverfront, then turns and heads east along historic Centre Street (back to Central Park). Beaded pirate necklaces and candy are traditionally handed out to kids along the parade route. CONCERT AFTER PARADE: Special “Sounds on Centre” performance.

Festival Hours & Music Highlights

Friday 6 pm to 10 pm — Food vendors, Kids’ Zone, opening ceremony 6 pm. “Miss Shrimp Festival Pageant” 6:30 pm. Pirates invade Fernandina Harbor at 9 pm followed by FIREWORKS at 9:15 pm . MUSIC — Fri., May 4, 2018: Flipturn (an indi-rock band from Fernandina) playing at 7:30 pm, second set 9:30 pm.

Saturday 9 am to 6 pm — around 400 art, crafts and antiques booths cover eight downtown blocks, plus food vendors and live musical entertainment at riverfront stage. MUSIC — Sat., May 5, 2018: “Rock and Pop Masters” (4:30 to 6 pm), at riverfront stage featuring lots of memorable music hits from the past: Formerly of KANSAS, John Elefante (“Dust in the Wind”, “Carry On Wayward Son”); Randall Hall formerly of LYNRYD SKYNRYD (“You Got That Right”, “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Freebird”); and Jimmy Hall of Wet Willy and formerly Jeff Beck Group (“Keep On Smilin’”, “Weekend”).

Sunday 10 am to 5 pm — Art, crafts and antiques booths, food vendors, live musical entertainment at riverfront. MUSIC — Sun., May 6, 2018: The Swingin’ Medallions, “The Party Band of the South” playing two sets, 2:30 pm, second at 4 pm.

Art Show

Known as one of the top fine art shows in the southeast, art lovers come to browse the works. According to the Amelia Island Art Association, the Shrimp Festival’s fully juried arts and crafts exhibit “has been consistently recognized as one of the best art events in North America by Sunshine Artist Magazine. For those attending for the art show only, usually first thing Sunday morning is the least crowded time for browsing the fine arts booths.

Birthplace of Shrimping Industry

A longtime tradition for more than half a century, Fernandina Beach is the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry in America. First held in 1963 (originally called the “Shrimp Boat” Festival), the inaugural event began with shrimp boat races and a blessing of the shrimp fleet.

Festival Food

The festival’s food booths offer a wide selection including fried seafood plates, low country boil, shrimp gumbo, shrimp pie, grilled shrimp, Cajun shrimp, garlic shrimp, popcorn shrimp, shrimp salad, and more. Plus Italian sausage and fair-type food including sugar-powdered funnel cakes. Eat for a good cause! All food booths are run by a local, Nassau County, Florida non-profit, fundraising.

See full schedule of all Shrimp Festival events and more info at www.ShrimpFestival.com.