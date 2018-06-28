Fernandina Beach Fireworks July 4, 2018

Where To Watch Fireworks

It’s summer’s biggest holiday, a celebratory time for Americans. Each year on Amelia Island, Fourth of July professional fireworks displays can be enjoyed in downtown Fernandina near the riverfront, or seen from the beachfront when the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton and Omni Amelia Island Plantation present their fireworks.

Downtown Fernandina Fireworks

Wed., July 4, 2018 — “Hometown All American Fourth of July Celebration” starts at 5 pm with fireworks display at 9 pm, presented by Light Up Amelia, the city of Fernandina Beach, and Community First Credit Union. Festivities include music, Kid’s Zone, vendors, and fun contests happening at Fernandina Beach Marina parking lot B along the downtown riverfront.

Wed., July 4, 2018 — The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Oceanfront fireworks display at 9:15 pm.

Tues., July 3rd & Wed., July 4, 2018 — Omni Amelia Island Plantation. Oceanfront fireworks displays at 9:30 pm.

Florida Fireworks Loophole

While it’s easy to buy fireworks in Florida, most of the stores and “tent” sales, however, are through a loophole in the law. Some may misunderstand what fireworks are legal in Florida for public use. Sparklers are legal. Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal (the exception is for specific agricultural use).

Please Don’t Litter!

The day after the Fourth is not so happy for Mother Nature. It’s the worst trash day of the year for Amelia Island beaches.

When the tide comes in and next recedes, fireworks discards and other trash dropped in the sand washes out to sea and pollutes the ocean. Residents and tourists can help by not bringing fireworks to the beaches and not littering. Instead watch Amelia Island’s professional fireworks displays.

Beach Cleanup July 5, 2018

Local groups such as Keep Nassau Beautiful, Kayak Amelia and others are holding a beach cleanup together, scheduled for July 5, 2018 (6:30 am to 9:30 am at the public beach parks — North Beach, Main Beach, Seaside Park, Scott Road, Peters Point and Burney Park/American Beach — gloves, garbage bags provided). If you register online in advance at KayakAmelia.com (click BOOK A TOUR, see the July 5th dates), you can qualify for possible prizes. Call 904-261-0165 for more information.