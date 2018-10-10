Cars & Coffee At Amelia Concours 2019

Event Date Mar. 9, 2019

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance has announced the date for the next Cars & Coffee at the Concours. The event will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Golf Club of Amelia Island (9 am to 1 pm). This display of over 450 vintage, exotic and collectible vehicles attracts thousands of car enthusiasts.

Free To Public

Cars & Coffee at the Concours is free for spectators. Coffee and donuts are available to enjoy. Manufacturers celebrate their heritage with designated car corrals. The public is invited to enjoy an up-close look at their newest vehicles. For the past two years, Automobile Magazine has used the event to announce their “Automobile All-Star” award winners.

The Cars and Coffee venue, the golf course setting adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton, is the same show field used to display the next day’s centerpiece event, the prestigious Concours d’Elegance.

Enter A Vehicle

Entering a vehicle involves an application process and a small registration fee. The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance began accepting applications in September 2018.

Event Enhancements

The Amelia is enhancing Cars & Coffee at the Concours for 2019. Expanding on the pair of Chairman’s Choice Awards, a group of well-known automotive authorities and celebrity judges will select vehicles to honor. Popular YouTubers will be on hand to document the event and meet with entrants. Celebrated drivers will mingle with the crowd, stopping for photos and to chat with attendees.

“Community Gift”

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance views Cars & Coffee at the Concours as a gift to the community. It’s a family-friendly “thank you” for supporting the event and making the award-winning show, now in its 24th year, a reality.

Visit the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance website for further info about this event and others happening during 2019 Concours week.