Cumberland Island Tourist Tips

So you’ve heard about amazing Cumberland Island National Seashore and want to visit? Get ready to plan a wonderful day to DE-stress and immerse yourself in the serenity of nature. You’ll also learn lots of fascinating history on this enchanting Southern sea island.

Covered in this article is how much time you need, how much it will cost, bike riding options, van tour and two informational videos by the National Park Service (NPS). Find out where to catch the ferry and the parking and check-in process.

Seashore Solitude

Located next door to Amelia Island, FL, Cumberland Island sits just across the river here at the Florida-Georgia border. It’s the perfect destination for some solitude an exploration in the great outdoors. You’ll find Georgia’s largest, most southern barrier island is largely untouched, wonderfully preserved in its natural state with a sizeable area of wilderness.

Wilderness Island

An island 17.5 miles long (half a mile to 3 miles at its widest), 9,886 acres are “designated wilderness” plus another 10,500 acres are classified as “potential wilderness” by the NPS. If you’d enjoy a place with few people around, consider that the NPS limits daily visitors to only 300. Besides the thick maritime forest and beautiful, empty seashore, tourists are also keen on spotting the island’s wild horses.

See Wild Horses

A popular attraction, Cumberland’s feral horses are often seen around the Dungeness ruins area. But as one explores the island, they are sometimes also spotted along trails, in the expansive dunes near the seashore, and even right on the beach.

How Much Time?

Figure it will take around 12 hours for a typical day trip from Fernandina/Amelia Island. This includes time on Cumberland plus time spent getting there (driving to St. Marys plus time aboard the ferry). To see as much as possible, catch the first ferry (9 am departure). This gives visitors about six and a half hours to explore Cumberland Island. The ferry ride itself takes about 45 minutes each way. Visitors arrive on the island shortly before 10 am. The end of day return ferry departs Cumberland at 4:45 pm.

What Is Cost?

One adult ferry ticket is $30 round trip with tax, plus a $10 National Park entry fee. There are additional fees for bringing vs. renting a bike. Those opting to take the 5 to 6 hour van tour will also pay an additional tour fee. These options and costs are further explained below with biking distances and planning considerations.

Southend Loop Trail

Watch this National Park Service video below showing what you’ll see by taking the most popular trail for day trippers, a bit over four miles on Cumberland Island’s southend. Taking this Southend Loop allows visitors to see the Ice House Museum, Dungeness ruins, walk along boardwalk near salt marsh area, cross the island to Atlantic Ocean beachfront, walk along the seashore and then return to Sea Camp through some of the island’s magnificent maritime forest.

Where To Catch Ferry?

The official ferry service of the National Park Service (NPS) departs from St. Marys, Georgia. Figure around an hour’s drive, with traffic, from Amelia Island. Plus allow extra time to check in at the ferry. Even with advance ferry reservations, the NPS advises people to check in one hour before ferry departure. That means planning to leave Amelia Island at 7 am to catch the 9 am ferry. You’ll get back on Amelia in the evening around 6:30 to 7 pm.

Directions To Ferry

For driving to St. Marys, put the Cumberland Island Visitor Center’s address in your GPS or Google maps: 113 St. Marys Street West, St Marys, GA 31558.

Go For Half Day?

There’s also an 11:45 am ferry departure from St. Marys, cutting time to explore the island to about 4 hours. This shorter period is enough to see some of the southern end of the island in vicinity of the Dungeness ruins and Sea Camp. Also, during spring and summertime (March 1 to Sept. 30), there is an extra ferry departure from Cumberland Island at 2:45 pm returning to St. Marys.

Bike Riding Options

Renting Bikes

Riding a bike allows one to see more of the island. However, realize there are no paved roads on Cumberland. You’ll be cycling sandy roads (some hard packed but sometimes looser sand). The main north-south corridor through the island is “Grand Avenue.” Be advised that riding a bike on Cumberland is more of a workout than some may be used to. Also pick up a map when checking in, since bicyclists must stay on certain roads (not allowed on park trails). Bike rentals (adult-sized bikes only) cost $16 per person. CAVEAT: Rental bikes ARE NOT ALLOWED ON THE BEACH. Only privately-owned bicycles allowed on the seashore.

Bring A Bike

You can bring your own bike over to the island on the ferry for extra $10 per person. A mountain bike or beach cruiser with wider tires is suitable. However, there’s very limited space. Only 10 bikes per ferry (sold on first come, first serve basis). Day trippers will not have enough time to bike all the way to the island’s north end (around 20 miles from Dungeness) and back again to catch the 4:45 pm departure ferry, unless you have super powers like Captain America. Note that Grand Avenue deteriorates past Plum Orchard, so biking further north becomes more difficult.

Plum Orchard Mansion

For those desiring to possibly tour Plum Orchard mansion, realize it’s around 7 miles north of Sea Camp. The wonderful 22,000 square foot Plum Orchard mansion tour takes about 45 minutes, is free, and really interesting. But getting there is not feasible for everyone (such as ferry day trippers who will be walking around the island). Biking from Sea Camp dock to both Plum Orchard (14 miles round trip) and then south to Dungeness ruins (about 1.5 miles south of Sea Camp each way), is also a lot of ground to cover by bike within the time constraints of the ferry.

Audio Tours

It’s likely most will end up deciding which historic site they’d rather see, perhaps opting for the less strenuous “Sound To Shore Southend Loop,” covered in the video above. Note that some historic sites around the island have signs like this one pictured here, informing visitors to call for an audio tour, to hear the history of the site where they are standing. The sign pictured was stationed at Dungeness (hear about its history now at 912-268-3170, then press “4”).

Day trippers intending to go to Plum Orchard need to hop aboard the earliest ferry departure at 9 am from St. Marys to arrive on Cumberland Island around 9:45 am. Depending on one’s biking fitness, cyclists can decide on which of the free Plum Orchard tours to take (held at 11 am, 1 pm or 2 pm, at this writing (check for possible seasonal changes).

For cyclists, keep in mind that weather plays a part. Very hot, humid summer weather typical from May through September, ups the energy level required to accomplish this, along with pedaling the unpaved, sandy road that makes the trips slower going. Summertime afternoon storms are frequent, that could tack on time. Bikers need to figure enough time to take the 45-minute tour and get back to the Sea Camp dock in time for last departure ferry at 4:45 pm. There are restrooms and water at both Plum Orchard and Sea Camp. The other option would be to instead take the van tour, “Lands and Legacies,” since Plum Orchard is one of the stops.

Lands and Legacies

The only guided tour with transportation for day trippers is the 5 to 6 hour air conditioned van tour, traversing over some rough road/trail to the far north end of Cumberland Island. The stops include several historic sites — The Settlement, First African Baptist Church, Cumberland Wharf, the remains of Robert Stafford’s Plantation and the lovely Plum Orchard mansion. For most people, this is the best way to see sights on the north end of the island. Besides the ferry ticket round trip and park entry fees noted above, the “Lands and Legacies” tour costs an extra $48 per person with tax.

What To Pack?

Visitors need to bring their day’s supply of food and beverages. Realize you must tote all trash back off the island — it’s “carry on, carry off.” There are no garbage cans and, naturally, NO LITTERING allowed. Some water fountains are located near restroom facilities on the island. Don’t forget sunscreen and always be prepared for bugs. “Better safe than sorry!”

Ferry Check In

Watch the National Park Service video instructions below about parking and ferry check in. Since Hurricane Irma, an alternative dock is being used. It takes more time to park then walk three blocks.

Seniors & Children

Most will do lots of walking, so visiting Cumberland may not be ideal for seniors with health issues. Nor young children who may become overheated and tire out, especially during summer’s heat and humidity. Nine months of the year the ferry operates 7 days a week. However, during 3-month winter season (Dec. 1st to Feb. 28th), ferry operates only five days (no ferry Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

Learn much more about experiencing this Georgia barrier island by reading an in-depth article. See more photos and additional details about what to expect venturing over to this wonderful Southern sea island. Amelia Island Living eMagazine has published numerous articles about Cumberland Island over the years, browse collection of articles here.

Island Camping

Sea Camp is the only campground on Cumberland Island with drinkable water. It is the most developed campground and most convenient to the ferry dock (about a half mile), offering restrooms and cold showers. Note that wilderness camping is an option for backpackers, but these areas are much more remote (no restrooms or showers).

Bugs & Ticks

Bugs, especially ticks, are notorious on Cumberland, and campers have the greatest exposure. A camping excursion to this wild island is not for everyone (even for those who frequent state and national park campgrounds). There are a lot of considerations when contemplating a camping trip. Both advance reservations plus obtaining camping permits well in advance — often six months — are required. See the National Park Service website for further details about Cumberland Island camping.

Cumberland Island Hunts

Managed hunting of deer and wild hogs is scheduled seasonally (pre-registered hunters). Here’s a list of hunting dates (in case some visitors may want to avoid these days). Note that Plum Orchard mansion and the wilderness area is off limits to visitors on hunt dates. Visitors will still be able to access Sea Camp and the Dungeness areas. Also, “Lands and Legacies” tour will continue operation. Hunting dates are October 15,16,17 and 27,28th in 2018. November 12,13,14th in 2018. December 2018 hunting dates: 3, 4, and 5th. In January 2019, the 7,8,9th and 28,29,30th.

Reserve Ferry Tickets

For those ready to pick a trip date and get ferry tickets, be sure to make reservations in advance. Book online by visiting the Cumberland Island ferry concessionaire website booking system.

