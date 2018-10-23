Georgia-Florida Football Fandom

Blue or red? What will the so-called wave be in the November 2018 mid-term elections? While that remains to be seen, there’s no uncertainty hanging in the air around here this week. It will be a tidal wave of blue AND red in northeast Florida, the colors of college football team apparel for this weekend’s Georgia-Florida game.

Bulldogs Vs. Gators

Wearing Gator or Dawg shirts, skirts, hats and shorts, colorful waves of red and blue-clad fans will wash across the “First Coast,” ready for the big Southern battle. And like the movement of a waves during a Nor’easter storm, get braced for ecstatic highs and crashing lows during this emotional football rivalry.

While areas of the gulf coast/south Florida have suffered from outbreaks of red tide this past summer, here at the Florida-Georgia border on Amelia Island, the last weekend in October is a red tide of a different sort.

While the game itself is held in Jacksonville, loyal fans also gather here on Amelia Island. Arriving on our shores, often days in advance of the sporting event, it’s an autumn tradition as reliable as the tides.

Heard the saying, “Amelia Island is Georgia with a Florida address”? If displaying team colors is any measure, it often looks that way each year as this football game nears. There seems to be more red.

Downtown Fernandina Beach and elsewhere around this barrier island bustles with Georgia football fans. They arrive and enjoy local restaurants, bars, beach condos and hotels. And some have campsites at Fort Clinch State Park.

Georgia Bond With Amelia

Many Georgians have a special relationship with this barrier island. Fond childhood memories linger here. Fernandina is a longtime beach getaway for generations of Georgia residents. Plus plenty of past visitors with roots in Georgia have transplanted here permanently (or own second vacation homes).

Some have custom “toys” sporting team colors (like the golf cart pictured above). Fans are seen huddling on the beach. Some display team flags, draped off oceanfront balconies. Even at the grocery store, football visitors are getting supplies and cash registers are ringing.

Football Traditions

One thing that is hanging in the sea air is anticipation. People are pumped for this showdown every year, ready for a good time. And the reputation of the game precedes itself — A.K.A., the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

Football Fandom Runs Deep in South

So eat tailgate feasts, enjoy fan camaraderie, friends and family time at all venues. Relish the tradition whether in the Jacksonville stadium, a parking lot, or elsewhere in homes across Florida and Georgia. And make no mistake, there are plenty of Florida Gator fans in Fernandina Beach as well!

via GIPHY

Epic Saga

Both teams officially “recognize” the first game between them was played back in 1915 (other dates are disputed by each side). A century-long rivalry, whether winner or loser, memories are made and traditions are rooted around this game. Besides the passing of a football on the field, there’s the passing along of traditions to the kids who are absorbing sights, sounds, and team loyalties. It’s the formation of the next generation of fans who will carry team allegiance into the second century of this storied game.

Growling & Chomping

In 2014, Florida surprised all with a 38-20 upset of the favored-to-win Georgia team. The Gators then followed up with additional wins in 2015 and 2016. Last year in 2017, Georgia was victor. Heading into this 2018 “slug fest” October 27, 2018 at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field, both Georgia and Florida are 6-1 this season. In the latest college football AP Poll, both teams are rated in the “Top 10” in the nation (the Bulldogs #7 and the Gators #9).

Anything Goes

For this game, both sides might agree, anything goes. As witnessed in the past, one never knows for sure what will happen on the field when Georgia and Florida play. Season standings sometimes don’t matter in this match, favored teams don’t always win, and polls are polls. This is one emotional game for both teams and their family of fans. The long legacy intensifies things, causing blood pressure spikes and heart palpitations in the stadium and around TV screens. And for the players, some get goose bumps when they first run onto the field of this storied game.

Rituals

Some fans are superstitious, following rituals for good luck. Do you wear the same exact hat or shirt? Sit in a favorite chair? Eat the same menu that has brought luck in the past? Unfortunately, by game’s end, some rituals will not have borne fruit. While the victors celebrate, the others will feel deflated.

Game Forecast

The 2018 game day forecast for October 27th here in northeast Florida currently looks good for players and fans in the stands. Cooler, with afternoon high in the low 70s. Sounds like nice Florida football weather! So enjoy the game, festivities, family, and friends. Embrace the camaraderie, the excitement on the field, and this great Southern showdown. Cheers to traditions! Have a fun time!

