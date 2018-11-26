Cumberland Island Winter Ferry Schedule

The ferry service from St. Marys, Georgia to Cumberland Island National Seashore during winter 2018/2019 season is Thursday through Monday in the months of December 2018, and January through February 2019. There is no ferry service on Tuesdays & Wednesdays in the wintertime.

Winter 2018/2019 Ferry Times

The ferry leaves St. Marys, GA at 9 am and 11:45 am Thursdays through Mondays, heading to Cumberland Island. It’s a 45 minute ferry ride. The return ferry for day trippers departs Cumberland Island at 4:45 pm. (There’s also a 10:15 am ferry departing Cumberland Island back to St. Marys used by overnight campers).

Winter Sea Fog

With winter’s cooler temps, some prefer the season for day trips to Cumberland, a time when hiking around the island’s trails can feel more pleasant than summertime’s heat and humidity. Pictured above, winter sea fog ferry scenes on the trip over to Cumberland and at the Sea Camp dock. Morning fog seems to occur more often during the winter season, shrouding this Georgia barrier island in added mystique.

________________

RELATED ARTICLE: Get lots of further details about preparing to tour Cumberland Island (including two videos). Read article, “Cumberland Island, Delightful Day Trip,” with visitor tips and Q & A about traveling to this wilderness island.

_______________

Arrive 1 Hour Early

From Amelia Island, FL, it takes 45 minutes to an hour’s drive, depending on traffic, heading north to St. Marys, GA. The Park Service advises ferry reservation holders to arrive one hour early before departure time, to check in. According to the NPS website, “All unclaimed ferry reservations will be cancelled 30 minutes prior to departure and those spots will be offered to walk-in visitors.” (Note that since Hurricane Irma, an alternative dock being used requires a bit more time for parking and getting to the dock.)

Bicycles can be transported on ferry for $10 fee (but space is very limited). Or rent a bike for $16 from ferry company (first come, first serve). Ferry tickets cost $28 plus tax per adult, plus there’s a $10 park entry fee. To book ferry reservations in advance online, see ferry concessionaire’s website.