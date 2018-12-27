Famous Authors Appearing At Amelia Book Festival 2019

The next Amelia Island Book Festival happening in February 2019 features half a dozen amazing authors who headline this 18th annual event, including John Grisham and Diana Gabaldon. Who hasn’t read one of their books or at least seen a movie or TV show created from their novels?

Grisham has earned a king’s crown in the realm of legal thrillers, with numerous movies — box office hits — based on his novels. These films include “The Firm” (Tom Cruise), “The Pelican Brief” (Julia Roberts), “A Time To Kill” (Matthew McConaughey) and “The Client” (Susan Sarandon). His newest novel, “The Reckoning,” was released October 23, 2018.

Diana Gabaldon has a fiercely loyal fan base, a queen of historic fiction with a delightful twist. Her “Outlander” novels have gained even more popularity with the airing of STARZ Network’s Outlander TV Series, (watch the season 4 official trailer below, new episodes began November 4, 2018).

February 14 – 16, 2019

These world famous wordsmiths are joined by other New York Times bestselling authors, Steve Berry, Kristen Ashley, David Baldacci, Ridley Pearson, and Tess Gerritsen. It’s an impressive gathering of authors participating in the 18th Annual Amelia Island Book Festival, happening February 14-16, 2019, in northeast Florida.

More About Outlander

Gabaldon created a delicious recipe for success with her debut novel, “Outlander,” first published back in 1991. The ingredients on the pages are masterfully mixed to keep readers hungry for more. Fans have eaten it up, wanting second servings (and thirds, and fourths…) Since the first novel, seven more followed. She is working on the next, a ninth book in the series, titled “Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone.”

Readers learn about the Scottish Highlanders (c. 1743) and their brutal battles with the British. Storytelling filled with facts, the Outlander books are crafted to engage readers, featuring a steamy romance that develops between an English lady, Claire Beauchamp Randall, and Scottish warrior, Jamie (Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie) Fraser. Most damsels in distress can only hope a character like this Scot materializes, sufficiently fulfilling female fantasies. But make no mistake, Claire isn’t the helpless type.

Time Travel

Besides history and romance, there’s a time travel twist. Claire is from 20th Century, a savvy English woman having stepped back through time 200 years. Eventually departing Scotland, the couple’s adventures land them in the New World, where they settle in colonial North Carolina in 1767 (this is where the STARZ TV series, new Season 4 begins), take a look below.

Book Festival Events

Additional authors are also involved in the Book Festival’s workshops and EXPO. Various events include luncheons, a gala dinner, a day of workshops for writers, an EXPO book marketplace plus program for students at the local level within the Nassau County School District.

Gala Dinner, Ritz-Carlton

The Amelia Island Book Festival’s Gala Dinner features New York Times bestselling authors Diana Gabaldon, Kristen AshleyTess Gerritsen and Ridley Pearson. The authors’ books will be available for purchase and be signed at the end of the evening. The gala is being held on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton.

The night begins with an author open-bar cocktail reception from 6:00 – 7:00 pm, followed by a gourmet dinner, auction and “face-off” from 7 pm to 10 pm. Florida Senator, Aaron Bean, from Fernandina Beach, will take the role of auctioneer. There will be some unique prizes including “the chance to live forever in an upcoming Diana Gabaldon book”. The Book Festival is a non-profit organization, with proceeds benefiting the local “Authors in Schools Literacy Program.”

The standard gala dinner event ticket is $185. The top gala price — $1,000 — lands a seat at an author’s table. The opportunity to dine with Ms. Gabaldon was fleeting, however, her table’s tickets were sold out just days after their release in mid-September 2018.

Writing Contest

The Book Festival has announced a short story writing contest with cash prizes (1st place $250, 2nd $100) for local Nassau County middle and high school students in grades 6th to 12th. The theme of the story should be about “An Unusual Friendship,” and 500 to 1,000 words in length. Contest entries must be submitted by Dec. 19, 2018. Besides cash prizes, “winning entrants will meet a New York Times bestselling author during the Authors EXPO and have opportunity to be published.” There is also a scholarship opportunity for “college-bound students pursuing communications or creative writing,” (more info to come).

Further Info

Read all the author biographies and learn much more about the Amelia Island Book Festival, “connecting students, authors and books for lifelong learning.” More info about the student writing contest rules is also published at the Amelia Island Book Festival website. Check there for forthcoming news updates, including the one day workshop schedule that aspiring writers may like to attend. Also purchase 2019 Book Festival tickets online at the website.