Local Property Values, Market Outlook

If your home is the biggest investment you’ll make, then homeowners on Amelia Island are savvy investors.

Local property values are near or have reached the peak of 10 years ago (by many accounts) – prior to the financial collapse. With rampant construction, surging tourism and heightened interest in Amelia Island and the rest of Nassau County, the outlook appears quite favorable.

So if you bought a home here, you likely made a wise financial decision. However, as with any real estate, location is the biggest factor. So properties on the ocean or marsh carry more value than those inland; likewise, values on Amelia Island exceed those in Bryceville, for instance.

There is also the integral supply-and-demand equation. The supply of houses is certainly more limited on Amelia Island than in much of Yulee, and the island demand is likely greater (depending on the location). Although some prominent neighborhoods in Yulee like Waterman’s Bluff and Oyster Bay and Little Piney Island carry big price tags.

During interviews by News4Jax, local residents say they came here because of the superior school system, the ease of getting to the Jacksonville Airport, and the proximity to Jacksonville for work, play or shopping. Some 70 percent of residents here travel outside Nassau County to work.

In addition, the escalating prices and congestion in comparable areas like St. Johns County have steered people our way. Even idyllic St. Augustine has become crowded and overbuilt.

“Nassau County has always been kind of a second alternative,” says Howard Flaschen, a real estate broker in St. Johns County. “I think the average price last year was over $400,000 in St. Johns County. Nassau County does become an option.”

One resident told News4Jax that she left Orlando to come here, for obvious reasons. “We wanted a little quieter place,” says Mandy King, “and more nature, and better schools.”

Other reasons cited by newer residents is the lack of crime and congestion, and the peaceful, laid-back lifestyle in Nassau County. These characteristics are appealing to newcomers, especially those from congested cities like Atlanta or areas like the Northeast.

With that in mind, it’s understandable that the west side of Nassau County and places like Baker County are becoming more desirable. People want to get far away from the rat race that many once-attractive places are becoming.

So raise a glass, and take a toast for your wise decision to move here. The increase in your home’s value has helped boost your net worth, substantially. (Just don’t let the word get out to too many other people.)

Steve Nicklas is a financial advisor and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor with a regional brokerage firm who lives and works on Amelia Island. He is also an award-winning columnist. His business columns also appear in several newspapers in North Florida and Southeast Georgia and on his website: SteveNicklasMarketplace.com. He has also published a book of columns he has written over the past 20 years, “All About Money.” The book is available at local stores and on Amazon. He can be reached by phone at 904-753-0236 or by email at [email protected]