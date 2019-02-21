Amelia Island Beach Access #30 South Fletcher

Cross-Island, Multi-Use Trail

A new trail is under construction on Amelia Island. The Amelia River-To-Sea Trail (A.K.A. Bailey-Simmons Multi-Use Trail), will connect the Atlantic coast beachfront to the island’s western riverfront at Crane Island. For those unfamiliar with the Amelia Island area, Crane Island is adjacent to the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport.

Amelia’s Atlantic Seashore

Beach Access #30, S. Fletcher Ave., Amelia Island

Where, exactly, is the seaside trail head? At Amelia Island’s beach access #30 (pictured here).

Some of the new trail will run alongside the existing Simmons Road. Simmons Rd. intersects with South Fletcher Ave. (the road that runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean) near Fernandina Beach access #30.

Amelia River

The western trail portion is by the Amelia River near the Bailey Road sports fields. About one mile of the trail extends into the new Crane Island development, ending at a small public park and fishing pier within the community. Total length of the combined east/west trail is around 2.9 miles.

Trail Work: From Bailey Rd. Looking East (behind Isle De Mai)

According to a press release issued by Nassau County, Florida “the County, with funding from the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Local Agency Program (LAP), is constructing a 10’ wide, 1.8-mile-long multi-use trail. The intent of the Bailey-Simmons Multi-Use Trail is to provide citizens with an east-west recreational pedestrian and cycling path from Beach Access #30 to the Fernandina Beach Athletic Complex at Bailey Road. This trail is the eastern half of the Amelia River-To-Sea Trail. The Amelia River-To-Sea Trail includes the public multi-use trail constructed by Crane Island Development that extends west from the Fernandina Beach Athletic Complex at Bailey Road to the Amelia River.”

Trail Construction (Near Bailey Rd. Round About Looking West)

Restrooms & Parking

Wondering about trail parking? Some people prefer to “park and ride” (or walk, or run — driving to a trail, then departing on foot or biking). The beach access #30 parking lot is small, only offering about a dozen spaces (that tend to be filled already by people just going to the beach).

The western area of the trail, near the Fernandina Beach Athletic Complex at 3243 Bailey Road, has a much larger, existing parking area. (There are restrooms here, but only open during sports league activities.) However, the city of Fernandina Beach has plans to build a new restroom with some parking area for the trail off Simmons Road (between Egans Bluff Rd. and Persimmon Circle).

Completion Date

When will the bike trail be done? The estimated completion date is August 30, 2019. So it seems come fall 2019, the trail will be ready for walkers, runners and bikers. Just in time for Amelia Island’s welcomed autumn weather that’s a bit cooler and less humid. An ideal season to spend more time outdoors. Happy trails!

Collaborative Effort

The Bailey-Simmons Multi-Use Trail project is the result of successful collaborative efforts by Nassau County, the City of Fernandina Beach, the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization, Florida Department of Transportation, Crane Island Development, Friends of the Amelia Island Trail, Inc., and supportive local citizens.



About “Trail Friends”

Friends of the Amelia Island Trail, Inc., is a local non-profit organization focused on creating and improving safe walking, running and cycling paths on Amelia Island, FL. See the AmeliaIslandTrail.org website for further info, including membership and volunteering opportunities. You can help support Amelia Island’s trails by becoming a “Trail Friend” with $25 contribution (or become a corporate sponsor).