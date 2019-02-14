Marriott-Branded Hotel Coming To Wildlight

Rendering of Wildlight’s future hotel (Impact Properties)

A new hotel is planned for Nassau County’s Yulee area near Interstate I-95, in the Wildlight community.

Raydient Places + Properties announced February 14, 2019 that Impact Properties will develop a Marriott-branded hotel in Wildlight, the new community under construction in Nassau County, FL. The Marriott-branded hotel will be the first hotel to open in Wildlight.

Construction of the new hotel is expected to begin by late-2019 with completion planned for 2020. Terms of the sale have not been disclosed.

With over 60,000 square feet and up to 105 guest rooms, the hotel at Wildlight will provide a full range of services for business and vacation travelers alike. It will offer a refreshing and stylish take on the travel experience with modern, upscale décor, premium food and beverage venues and a variety of wellness options.

Amenities such as a convenient 24-hour market, dedicated business center, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor spaces such as a fire pit and pool area will cater to every guest’s needs and create the perfect stay.

“We are delighted to bring one of Marriott’s powerful brand names to Wildlight,” said Kish Kanji, Executive VP of Impact Properties. “Partnering with Marriott on this project will enable us to deliver a truly unique guest experience for visitors to and residents of Northeast Florida. As this region continues to grow and expand, having an established hotel in the heart of the Florida Lowcountry will further attract future business travelers and vacationers to the area.”

“Marriott’s strong brand recognition and dedication to innovation makes it the perfect fit for Wildlight,” said Chris Corr, President, Raydient Places + Properties. “We are excited to provide a modern, upscale hotel for future visitors, located within easy driving distance to the best of Northeast Florida, such as Amelia Island and Jacksonville’s evolving urban core.”

About Impact Properties

Impact Properties, a Tampa-based full-service investment, operating and development company, will develop, own and manage the hotel at Wildlight. Impact has been a leading operator of major national franchise brands in the hotel, restaurant, and retail industries for the past 30 years and currently owns 57 locations across the Southeast with an additional 16 locations under development.

Source: Press Release