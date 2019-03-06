Pretty In Pink! Fernandina’s Shrimp Festival Parade

Parade of Community Pride

Fernandina loves parades! And the biggest parade of the year kicking off the annual Shrimp Festival, will be here before you know it. The Shrimp Festival Parade is Thursday, May 2, 2019, starting at 6 pm in downtown Fernandina Beach. The parade’s theme this year is “Rock N Roll Shrimp.”

Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival

Shrimp Festival Parade, Isle of Eight Flags

For many locals, the Shrimp Festival parade is one of the must-do events anticipated each year in Fernandina. At no other time is the warmth of this town on better display, than during the Shrimp Festival parade. It’s a local ritual, symbolic of community pride.

Shrimp Festival Parade Float, Fernandina

Seniors, the middle-aged, young adults, teens and tots — several generations of Nassau County citizens — gravitate to the heart of Fernandina, the downtown historic district, for this very special parade.

Community Celebration

Many residents participate, marching in the Shrimp Festival parade or riding upon a float. And within the crowd of spectators, most are connected in some way to someone or an organization in the parade.

Waiting For Shrimp Festival Parade, Downtown Fernandina

Shrimp Festival Parade Route

Atlantic Avenue’s Central Park is the gathering place for those participating in the parade. The traditional parade route departs Central Park, heading west along Ash Street toward riverfront, then turns a block along 2nd Street and heads east along historic Centre Street (back to Central Park).

Pirates Aboard Amelia’s Revenge, Shrimp Festival Parade

A Fun & Festive Time

A parade highlight is the Fernandina Pirate’s Club ship, “Amelia’s Revenge,” sailing along the street, firing a canon intermittently. Smoke rises when the canon sound fires — hold your ears, it’s loud! The pirates traditionally are the grand finale of the parade, the very last float to end the parade with a bang.

A Social Event

Beaded pirate necklaces and/or candy are handed out to kids along the parade route. A festive community celebration, thousands head downtown and line the parade route. Some plan ahead, bringing beach chairs and arriving early to scope out a top viewing spot. People sit and chat, others roam, mingle and socialize, awaiting the parade.

Spectators Awaiting The Shrimp Festival Parade

Read lots more about the 2019 Shrimp Festival happening May 3-5, 2019 in downtown Fernandina Beach, including festival highlights, featured bands, entertainment schedule, and more.

Parade Application Deadline

Want to be in the 2019 Shrimp Festival Parade? There’s an application process (deadline April 18, 2019) and the following entry fees apply to participate.

Commercial parade entries $45;

Non-profit and Civic Groups $35;

Political Candidates/Campaigns $85.

Those who wish to be eligible to be judged for potential awards to be presented, “must dress and decorate their entry in accordance with the theme of the Parade, “Rock N Roll Shrimp.” Entries are encouraged to incorporate music and special effects,”according to the Shrimp Festival organizers.

The parade application deadline is noon on April 18, 2019. See further details about parade rules, insurance requirements and an online, downloadable parade application.