The 24th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for March 7-10, 2019. Browse this summary of Amelia Concours highlights, including two popular, free events.

“The Amelia” draws more than 300 rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton for a celebration of the automobile like no other. Collector cars that the public would never see outside a museum. This year, Jacky Ickx (“Mr. LeMans”), is the Honoree of the 2019 Amelia Concours d’Elegance.

Downtown Fernandina Display — March 8, 2019

A free event happening Friday, March 8, 2019, the Reliable Carriers’ Eight Flags Road Tour, is a Fernandina favorite, enjoyed by local residents and visitors alike.

Amelia Concours Cars, Downtown Fernandina Display

A variety of Concours vehicles depart from The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island around 8 am. The drivers take a road trip and stop at various points on and nearby Amelia Island.

The drivers of the road tour (around 50 Concours vehicles participate), have a tradition of stopping for lunch downtown. Their rare, investment-class vehicles are parked around Fernandina’s Centre Street. This road tour features only Concours-registered vehicles. Typically, in past years, the cars begin arriving downtown around 11:30 to noon, and drive away by around 2 pm.

Don’t miss this window of opportunity March 8, 2019 to wander around downtown admiring these beauties. It’s a “sneak peek” sampling of the vehicles to appear on Sunday’s “field of dreams,” the centerpiece event of the Concours d’Elegance.

Cars & Coffee at the Concours — March 9, 2019

Amelia Concours Cars and Coffee

Another crowd pleaser, a free public display on a much larger scale, happens right on the official show field at The Golf Club of Amelia (adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton). It’s a huge car show in itself, happening Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9 am to 1 pm. Cars & Coffee at the Concours displays over 400 vintage, exotic and collectible vehicles from car clubs.

Sunday’s Main Event

Below are several of the special collections to be featured on the show field.

Cars & Guitars

In 2019, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is partnering with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Oates, to celebrate the relationship between the automobile and the guitar.

John Oates. (Photo by Sean Hagwell, Courtesy of John Oates)

“Cars and Guitars” will center on vehicles and instruments from John’s personal collection (including those played onstage with best-selling rock duo of all time, Hall & Oates).

Mercedes-Benz 500K – 540K

A special class of Mercedes-Benz 500K – 540K will take center stage at the 24th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on March 10, 2019. “We have assembled a mouthwatering class of 500Ks and 540Ks. This will undoubtedly be one of our ‘destination classes’,” said Bill Warner, founder and Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. “Knowledgeable enthusiasts will enter the 2019 Amelia Concours show field and head straight for this class!”

Popes, Presidents & Movie Star Cars

1956 Cadillac Series 75 Limo Used By U.S. Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy & Johnson

A curated collection of famous “rides” will be on display Sunday, March 10th. “The Amelia’s Heads of State class is an eclectic group all built for an exotic demographic,” according to Warner. “Two ‘Pope-mobiles’, Cadillac’s no-limits, over-the-top one-off custom for a self-defrocked king, Ike’s 1956 parade Caddy and a four-wheel bribe for a rebellious communist dictator who, like the tyrant he defied, had a strong taste for big, powerful American cars.”

Clark Gable’s Jaguar XK120

Honoring seven decades of speed, style, and grace, the 2019 Amelia Concours salutes the record-breaking Jaguar XK120.

No one was immune to the XK120’s charms. Legendary movie star Clark Gable, got the first one to arrive in the United States. Clark Gable reportedly told Jaguar Chief William Lyons he wanted the XK120 “like a child wants candy.”

Then Gable had the legendary George Barris customize his second XK120 so he could drive in greater comfort.

Clark Gable’s Barris-Customized Jaguar XK120

Gable’s Barris-customized XK120 will be the “Hollywood Star” of the 2019 Amelia’s Jaguar XK120 class. The display will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the XK120’s coronation as the record-setting “fastest production car in the world.”

Craftsman/Phil Hill Restorers Award

Twenty-seven fresh restorations will compete for the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance’s CRAFTSMAN/Phil Hill Restorers Award. They will be presented to the best new restoration for a production car and for a sports/race car never before submitted for judging in a Concours d’Elegance.

“We’re always searching, trying to get the best rare, interesting and special cars for The Amelia; cars that have never been shown before,” said Bill Warner. “We want to honor the people, the artisans, who did the actual restoration. That’s why it’s named for Phil.”

The Amelia Concours will also be celebrating NHRA Gainesville Raceway’s 50th Anniversary and the 50th Annual Gatornationals.

Event Live Stream

The 2019 Amelia Concours d’Elegance will be broadcast live from the show field to a worldwide audience. The live stream will be produced by Historic Racing News’ multi-Emmy award winning production team. Four hours of coverage of the 24th annual show will provide unprecedented insight into the award-winning event from its Florida home. Watch the live stream March 10th from noon to 4 pm at the Historic Racing News website.

Auto Auctions

Also happening during Concours Week, various venues around Amelia Island will host several collector car auctions. These include RM Sotheby’s at the Ritz-Carlton, Gooding & Company at Omni Amelia Island Plantation, and Bonhams at the Fernandina Beach Golf Course. Plus a newcomer this year, Russo & Steele, at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport.

Ticket Info

Amelia Concours d’Elegance tickets are $125 per adult at the gate the day of event, Sunday, March 10, 2019. However, discounted tickets can be purchased in advance for $100 using a credit card at these Amelia Island locations: the Amelia Island Chamber of Commerce at Gateway, or the Tourist Welcome Center at the Old Train Depot in downtown Fernandina. Also buy tickets in advance for three days, March 7th to 9th, at the Ritz-Carlton’s retail shop. See list for other locations in Jacksonville where advance tickets are sold.

