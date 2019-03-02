The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance each year has a tremendous task at hand. To attempt to out do itself by curating yet another unique selection of collector cars for its world-renowned show.

This year the 24th Annual Amelia Concours is March 7 – 10th, 2019. A time when fairways at the Golf Club of Amelia adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton are lined with millions of dollars worth of gleaming, glitzy and historically significant automobiles.

The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island

Each year, the show’s founder, Bill Warner, hones a collection of vehicles in various “classes” to present on Amelia’s “Field of Dreams.” It’s always a dazzling display representing mankind’s love of cars.

It takes great skill and creativity to assemble hundreds of extraordinary, investment-class vehicles for the show each year, not to mention the logistics and other behind-the-scene tasks.

Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

One can easily see how the show is embraced by the industry and automobile journalists alike. Just do a Google search to see the breadth of favorable coverage. Accolades galore have piled up over the years. A reflection of the esteemed reputation of the show and its chairman, Bill Warner.

While it’s said the Pebble Beach Concours is the show that the connected car crowd “have to” go to, the Amelia Concours has gained a reputation as the show people “want to” go to.

For The Novice

Importantly, it’s not just a show for auto aficionados. The novice, the non-car-buff individual, can attend the show, learn and be fascinated. Signs are placed beside each car, plus attendees can read the excellent show guide. Each car and “class” has its own unique story and place in automotive history.

Saluting The Dreamers

The “Field of Dreams,” Amelia Concours d’Elegance

For those who have never been to this extraordinary show, put it on your to do list. Even if you can’t make it this year, consider it for your bucket list. Easy to plan ahead, the event is always held the full second weekend in March each year.

Seaside Setting

It’s an aesthetically pleasing experience, not only for the collection of beautiful, rare automobiles, but also the barrier island setting here in northeast Florida.

Auctions

Many other events are scheduled Concours Week. These include auto auctions held by some of the world’s top auction houses, such as RM Sothebys (at the Ritz-Carlton), Gooding & Company (at Omni Amelia Island Plantation), and Bonhams (at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course).

Such a popular event week, those needing overnight accommodations need to book ahead. Amelia Island’s hotel rooms and vacation rentals tend to be fully booked for this March event each year.

“Adonis” Hood Ornament, 1929 Packard

Entering the show field, it’s a splendid scene. Actually a bit overwhelming at first as there’s so much to take in everywhere you look. For the first-timers, when you depart, it’s likely you’ll drive away with a brand new appreciation of the automobile. For the cars and the individuals behind their development, the dreamers. And you’ll take away some special car stories learned on Amelia’s “Field of Dreams.”

