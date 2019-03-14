Editor’s note: Contributing columnist, Steve Nicklas, expresses his views and insight on various topics in Marketplace column.

Sadler Road Beach Access At Seaside Park

The power of one. One of anything.

In Fernandina Beach, the power of one is exponential, at least to some city officials. Take the complaints of one oceanfront homeowner about people driving carelessly on the beaches.

Prompted by the sole complaint, city officials seem open to restricting beach driving. Of note, this person bought a house on the beach, presumably knowing you can drive on them here. And now wants that to change.

A similar instance occurred when rogue new property owners at the villas and the condos around Peter’s Point Park wanted to close the beach there at sunset. This was a backhanded way of controlling and/or limiting beach driving within in the city.

Fernandina’s Seaside Park (Sadler Road Beach Access)

So a new slate of city commissioners hears renewed complaints about beach activity — from oceanfront property owners. Meanwhile, most of the other residents like the beaches the way they are.

Except the one, or maybe two. I’ve lived near the beach here for 28 years. I’ve run or ridden my bike for hundreds of miles, sat on the beach for hundreds of hours. I’ve witnessed few egregious acts (to which residents will often self-police).

Let’s not listen to a few people. Consider all the people when making decisions. The majority, in other words. One should not have so much power. __________

Steve Nicklas, Financial Advisor

Steve Nicklas, CRPC®, is a financial advisor with a U.S. brokerage firm who lives and works on Amelia Island. He is also an award-winning columnist. His columns regularly appear in weekly newspapers in North Florida and in South Georgia, and on his website at SteveNicklasMarketplace.com. He has published a book, “All About Money,” of his favorite columns from the past 20 years. The book is available at local stores and on Amazon. He can be reached at 904-753-0236 or at [email protected].



