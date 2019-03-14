Fernandina Beach Renourishment Project Winter 2018/2019

Sand Placement & Submarines

“Beach renourishment” is a coastal management tool implemented on Amelia Island and elsewhere in coastal communities. The most recent sand placement in Fernandina Beach during winter of 2018/2019 is nearing completion, expected to be wrapped up by March 22, 2019.

Beach renourishment requires an enormous effort that includes the logistics of multiple vessels/barges, dredging machinery, pipes, bulldozers, and more. The project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Jacksonville division). Here at the Florida-Georgia border, it’s described as “critical to commercial cargo transiting the Fernandina port and also to the Kings Bay, GA Navy base, which shares the St. Mary’s entrance channel,” according to an Army Corps press release.

Pipes Used During Beach Renourishment

Watch the video further below that discusses the Fernandina Beach renourishment project and includes some insight on steps taken to protect Amelia Island’s sea turtles during dredging operations.

Sand Placement Progress Map 2-6-2019 (US Army Corps of Engineers)

Besides the area of Fernandina Beach depicted in the map above, beach renourishment activities have also been underway at Fort Clinch State Park’s eastern inlet area (the island’s north end) and Amelia Island State Park (the island’s southern tip). Further details about the project at Amelia Island State Park is at end of article.

Beach Renourishment Project, Fort Clinch State Park

Trident Submarines

The strategic marine channel off the north end of Amelia Island is a key waterway shared by U.S. Navy Trident submarines passing by Fernandina’s Fort Clinch on their way in and out of the nearby Kings Bay, GA base.

U.S. Navy Submarine Group Ten, Kings Bay (Facebook Photo)

The dredging of the channel and associated distribution of sand on Fernandina’s beachfront is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operation, and the breadth of the task is apparent. One need only be on location at this year’s three project sites to see what’s involved, both on land and water, with the associated vessels off shore. Just installing the lengths of pipes takes several weeks, and on the tail end, removing the pipes and equipment, takes another few weeks. Also, during the project, pipes have to be buried in some spots so the public can walk over them to access the beach. Lots of sand gets pushed around with heavy machinery moving around the beach, as evidenced by the tire tracks.

Fernandina Beach, Seaside Park (Beach Renourishment Project 2019)

Featured in the video interview below is Fernandina Beach city commissioner and Vice-Mayor, Len Kreger. He notes that this Fernandina Beach project is “probably the best in the United States as far as local share.”

History of Jetties

Long ago, starting around the 1880s, the U.S. Government constructed jetties at the St. Marys Inlet for navigation of the channel into the Fernandina Port. The man-made jetties interfere with the natural flow of sand south to Amelia Island.

Besides the impact of the jetties, intense weather-related events such as Nor’easters and hurricanes can damage the beachfront in a matter of a day or two. Northeast Florida and southeast Georgia had a rough 2-year period, in the consecutive hurricane seasons of 2016 and 2017. Two hurricanes, first Matthew, then Irma, were near misses. While not making landfall here, they nevertheless caused damage that included beach erosion. As a coastal management tool, intermittent beach renourishment projects help to mitigate damage and rebuild the shore to better withstand future storms.

Sea Turtle Catch & Release

Vice-Mayor Kreger is also well known locally for his support of conservation efforts. He’s a key member of the Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch volunteer group.

Beach renourishment efforts are timed to be finished prior to the annual sea turtle nesting season so as not to interfere. However, occasionally turtles swimming off the coast are captured during the dredging operation.

Dredging Operation, Vessels at Fort Clinch Jetty

Vice-Mayor Kreger mentions in the interview that the dredging vessels have two observers “that constantly watch for turtles.”

Sea Turtle Nesting Season

The official sea turtle nesting season here in Nassau County (and most Florida counties), is May 1st through October 31st.

Sea Turtle Nest, Amelia Island, Florida

In the warmest months (June, July, August), the majority of the seafaring females come ashore to Amelia Island. They arrive at night, dig nests and deposit eggs on the beachfront.

Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch volunteers scour the beaches with dawn’s early light during the nesting season, looking for turtle tracks in the sand. If a nest is found, it is marked with signs, stakes and yellow tape, then monitored until it hatches.

Fewer nests happen in May, and then activity accelerates during summer months before dropping off by September. Learn more about sea turtles and how you can watch an Amelia Island sea turtle nest excavation, by browsing Amelia Island Living’s collection of turtle articles.

Amelia Island State Park

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they are also “conducting maintenance dredging of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW) within the Sawpit Reach in Nassau County, FL. The project will remove approximately 600,000 cubic yards of sand from the AIWW, restoring the channel to the authorized depth of 12 feet. Material dredged from the AIWW channel is beach quality sand and compatible with the beach at Amelia Island State Park. The beach quality material pumped from the AIWW is being placed on the beach near the southern park boundary.”

While the Fernandina Beach and Fort Clinch beach renourishment projects are wrapping up by mid-March 2019, the Amelia Island State Park project will be operating about a month longer. Running 24/7, the anticipated completion date is mid-April 2019.