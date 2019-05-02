Tribute To Shrimpers

Watch wonderful video presentation below, a very nice tribute to local Fernandina Beach shrimping history. This mini documentary-style production features aerial views plus interesting interviews. It’s an historic overview, including vintage images and old film footage. See why “wild-caught” shrimp is superior-tasting and learn lots more.

Shrimp Festival & Related Content

Originally called the “Shrimp Boat” Festival, learn more about Fernandina’s biggest event of the year. Always held the first weekend of May (this year the dates are May 3-5, 2019), the Shrimp Festival attracts more people to Amelia Island than any other time of the year. The outdoor Festival is held in Fernandina’s downtown historic district near the riverfront. See related articles:

